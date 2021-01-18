S.Armin Laschet owes his election success to other characteristics than a pronounced economic and political profile. Even if he tried again and again in the application race to set accents in digitization, for example, it was difficult to score against challenger Friedrich Merz and his reformer image. On the other hand, Laschet can simply let the numbers speak for themselves and refer to the successes of the black and yellow economic and location policy. “Armin Laschet has clearly brought the state forward,” says CEO of North Rhine-Westphalia and Merz fan Arndt Kirchhoff.

The most populous federal state, which was at the bottom in the political change in 2017, has caught up. But its economy is still growing more slowly than the national average. And with its energy companies, with the steel and chemical industries, it is facing a huge challenge from climate protection and the energy transition.

During the party congress, Laschet recalled the long nightly rounds in the Chancellery during which the coal phase-out was negotiated and sealed. And he, the miner’s son, then had to represent that several thousand RWE employees would lose their jobs. He then spoke of an “additional sacrifice” by the country for climate protection. But he also brought with him commitments for 15 billion euros in structural aid, with which the Rheinische Revier should get a new future.

“Steel is systemically relevant”

The earlier exit from coal-fired power generation called for by climate protectors could not be done with Laschet, and he also defends the controversial coal-fired power plant Datteln 4, which many critics would not have been allowed to go online. The Prime Minister of an industrialized state like North Rhine-Westphalia has to endure this conflict between climate protection, security of supply and the need for affordable electricity. The prospect that the Union could be dependent on the Greens after the federal election does not scare him. “If we want to do black and green, we mustn’t be half green ourselves,” he once said.

Laschet is one of those for whom industrial policy also falls short in Europe. Without fear of regulatory policy, he advocates the creation of “European champions” who are strong enough to survive in international competition. On the other hand, it is inconceivable for him that steel production, for example, would migrate from Germany, and he naturally has Thyssen-Krupp in mind as the father of the country. “Thyssen-Krupp is part of the DNA of North Rhine-Westphalia, steel is systemically important, and we cannot accept that we have no steel production in Germany,” said Laschet at a protest rally by IG Metall.

That is why it is right to give financial support to the switch to ecological steel production and the hydrogen economy. For Laschet, of course, there is a clear line where direct state investments in distressed companies are involved. In the end, he didn’t believe that the state was the better entrepreneur, he said, referring to Thyssen-Krupp.

“Every fight is worth it here”

Laschet also counts the Karstadt and Kaufhof brands as “part of the DNA of our economic history”. “Maintaining a competitive retail business is of enormous importance for many municipalities and, above all, numerous employees. Every fight is worthwhile here. “

When the department store group was in the middle of insolvency proceedings and wanted to close numerous branches, Laschet had discussed several times with the owner René Beko and urged the retention of further locations in North Rhine-Westphalia. The prime minister himself later announced that the headquarters and a department store in Essen would be saved – and thus forestalled the company.

When it came to jobs in his native Aachen, Laschet became even clearer: At a union rally by Continental employees who protested against the plant closure and the loss of 3,000 jobs, the prime minister accused the company of “cold capitalism”. Not only the employees at the site, but also the state government had previously felt taken by surprise by Conti’s closure plans. The then head of the company, Elmar Degenhart Laschet, later apologized in two phone calls.

Laschet self-confidently evaluates some of what was initiated during his tenure as a blueprint for the rest of the republic. Then he is with the “Entfesselungspaketen” (unleashing packages) developed together with the FDP and its Minister of Economics, Andreas Pinkwart, a bundle of initiatives for the acceleration of planning and approval procedures, for digital administration and the expansion of broadband networks. Laschet praises North Rhine-Westphalia as a pioneer country in reducing bureaucracy, such an “unleashing” is also needed in the federal government in order to get the economy out of the corona crisis more quickly.