The Argentine site Cuevana, a free streaming platform where users They usually found new movies and series, it closed its doors last July, after a legal battle against the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, an organization dedicated to stopping piracy. However, The site already has new alternatives.

Cuevana emerged in 2009 and quickly positioned itself as an alternative to watch content without paying for it. YesThe catalog even included releases that were still in theaters and exclusive productions from other streaming services., like HBO or Netflix. However, by not owning the rights to this content, the site was considered illegal.

On July 10 of this year, the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) reported that “The world’s leading anti-piracy coalition shut down Latin America’s most notorious illegal streaming service, Cuevana3.. The closure comes after ACE identified the operator in the Piura district of Peru.” Since then, the domain Cuevana3.ai redirects to a page titled “view legally.”

New versions of Cuevana

Although the ACE statement specified that Cuevana had a network of 20 domains, which had generated more than 800,000,000 visits in two years and all these sites will now redirect to the alliance’s dedicated site to view content legally, the streaming site could continue operating.

Recently, new versions of Cuevana have emergedwhich operate on the domains Cuevana.pro and Cuevana8.com, the latter being the one that has gained the most notoriety as it is considered, rather than a backup of the previous site, a new version.

Cuevana is not safe, according to experts



It is important that you consider that downloading content from irregular sites can expose your device to viruses and harmful malware, which could compromise your information, personal data and make you a victim of a crime.