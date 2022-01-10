Tuesday, January 11, 2022
New casualty for the Australian Open due to covid-19

by admin
January 10, 2022
in Sports
Australian Open

People leave empty stadiums at the Australian Open.

Another positive was reported among the players.

Australian tennis player Nick kyrgios confirmed through his social networks that the reason he left the tournament Sydney is your positive result in covid-19.

“The reason I have had to withdraw from Sydney is that I have tested positive for covid-19. I feel good for the moment, without symptoms,” said the tennis player.

Physical problems

Kyrgios could not recover in time from his physical problems that forced him to withdraw from the Melbourne Summer Set and decided not to compete at the Sydney International, hours before facing Italian Fabio Fognini (8) in the first round.

The Australian indicated in the days leading up to the Sydney tournament that he had suffered a discomfort similar to the symptoms of Covid-19 despite receiving several negative results.

Of course, the 113th ATP ranking does not rule out his presence at the Australian Open, which begins next January 17: “If all goes well I will see you at the Australian Open,” he added in his statement.

The Canberra, Australia-born tennis player could face any seeded player in the first round of the Australian Open, the first of the four major tournaments of the year. “I wish you the best and that you stay safe where you can,” Kyrgios said.

EFE

.
