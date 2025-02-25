The politician, ex -military and that he was a deputy for Cádiz, leaves for discrepancies with the National Directorate of the Santiago Abascal Party

New casualty in Vox ranks. The former deputy and general of the retired Marine Brigade Agustín Rosety has been discharged in Vox for discrepancies with the direction taken by the party chaired by Santiago Abascal.

Rosety was one of the three military, along with Manuel Mestre and Alberto Asarta, who headed the Vox lists to the lower house in April 2019, when the formation first managed to access the institution.

Head of the list by Cádiz, revalidated his seat in the November elections of that same year.

In the generals of 2023, LE replaced the president of the formation in the province of Cádiz at the head of the candidacy and current vowel of the National Executive Committee, Blanca Cabario.









The former Vox and former member of the National Executive Committee of the Víctor González Party has lamented Rosety’s resignation on social networks.

«Our general and dear companion told me Agustín who has discharged and closed his X account. Tired of drift in the party, attacks and lies. The truth is that it is sad to lose the best in Vox, and he was one of the former, ”González has written, still affiliated with the game.

The policy march adds to other resignations that have occurred within the training for a year and a half, after the last general elections went from 52 to 33 seats in Congress.