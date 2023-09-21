In a very short time, a new edition of Tokyo Game Show will be held, in which many large publishers in the industry will present the Asian-style games that will reach consoles and computers in the following months. And just within this framework it has been speculated that they will announce a new Castlevaniawhich would see its first advance in the least expected conference.

One of the best-known Twitter insiders nicknamed Billbil-kun has given a quite interesting message, which names two characters from the saga of Konami and then adds a hastag that mentions Xbox. And now, with the conference so close to the event mark, it is possible that during this we will see a new adventure in the saga or the compilation of games from D.S..

It is worth mentioning that Konami will have some type of participation in said event in Japan. So it could be surprising that we not only see a Castlevaniasince there is also talk that we will finally have a breakthrough in the form of Silent Hill 2and since the moment it was originally announced, they have not released anything else about it, and that has fans worried.

Remember that the conference Xbox on TGS is celebrated on September 21 at 4:00 AM central Mexico.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: It is very likely that we will see something strong, and if the announcement is made at the Microsoft conference, it is likely that it will come to Game Pass. If it’s not something new, I have faith that a compilation of DS entries will be released.