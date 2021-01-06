Note to readers: EL PAÍS openly offers essential information on the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The magnitude of the third wave, camouflaged at this time by the lower diagnostic activity of the communities due to the succession of holidays, is emerging little by little in the daily balance of the state of the pandemic of the Ministry of Health.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 23,700 new positive cases have been notified. The figure is not the maximum recorded in a single day, but it is very close to the record set in the most delicate moments of the second wave. On October 30, for example, 25,595 diagnoses were reported.

There are already 1,982,544 cases of covid registered by Health since March, so it is most likely that next Thursday – this Wednesday no data will be offered because it is the Three Kings holiday – there will be more than two million. The ministry has also reported 352 new deaths, for a total of 51,430.

The 14-day incidence increases 24 points to 296 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although this indicator is certainly well below the real figures, since in the last two weeks the number of diagnostic tests carried out has plummeted due to the Christmas and New Year holidays and their respective Vespers.

Between December 11 and 24, almost 140,000 PCRs and daily antigen tests had been carried out on average, a figure that dropped to 110,000 in the following seven days (21% less). Diagnostic activity has not recovered either with the start of the year. According to the balance of this Tuesday of Health, last Saturday the 2nd only 70,454 tests were carried out.

The positivity, by contrast, has not stopped growing in the last two weeks. This indicator measures what percentage of the tests carried out has been positive. It started the month of December below 8% and in the last full week published by Health (from December 26 to January 1) it is already at 12.84%.

The community with the highest incidence with data from the last two weeks is Extremadura, with 639 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Balearic Islands (531) and Madrid (408). In a better situation are Asturias (127), Canarias (131) and Andalucía (155).

The lower reliability of the data on new cases and incidence at this time means that many experts now pay more attention to another indicator less dependent on diagnostic activity, such as the number of hospitalizations and admissions to the ICU. In both cases, the increase in healthcare pressure registered since Christmas is notable, when the downward trend that had been maintained since the peak of the second wave ended and the curve began to rise again.

A total of 13,841 people remained admitted for the coronavirus in Spanish hospitals this Tuesday, according to Health, which represents 11.4% of the total beds installed. Of these, 2,220 were in the ICU, 23.1% of the capacity of these services. These are important figures and some hospitals are beginning to experience stressful situations, although most still have available capacity and are far from the maximums registered in March and April. In large part this is due to the fact that now the income is shorter thanks to the improvements in care achieved with what has been learned in these almost 10 months.

The increase in both cases is close to three percentage points. What most worries authorities and experts is the change in trend since these increases may be much greater in the near future. In the Health data there are several indications in this regard.

This Monday (the hospital occupancy data provided by Health are always from the previous day) was the day of the last month in which hospital occupancy grew more significantly, with 383 more patients. On Mondays, except for complicated epidemiological situations like the current one, the occupation tends to drop due to the high number of discharges that occur (very few occur on weekends). In ICUs, this trend was even stronger. In fact, it was the first Monday of the last month in which the occupation not only did not fall, but also grew by 28 patients.

