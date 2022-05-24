The health authorities in Spain and Portugal announced the registration of new confirmed cases of monkeypox, on Tuesday.

And the authorities in the Madrid region in Spain said that they had detected 11 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the total number of infections in Spain to 48, almost all of them in the capital.

And in neighboring Portugal, which along with Spain was one of the main hot spots for the recent outbreak of the viral disease outside the endemic regions of Africa, health authorities added two confirmed cases, bringing the total to 39.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said the outbreak could be contained, as more governments said they would launch limited vaccinations to combat the rising infection.

Since early May, authorities in 19 mostly European countries have been examining 237 suspected and confirmed cases of viral infection, usually mild and endemic in parts of West and Central Africa.

Most of the injuries have not yet been severe. Symptoms include fever and rash.