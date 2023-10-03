He doping In sports in the country, fighting continues and two new cases were discovered, recorded by the Colombian Cycling Federation officially.

Is about Marlon Patiño, rider who was controlled in the Rionegro Classicwhose examination revealed the substance prednisolone.

Strong penalty

Patiño will be absent from competitions for the next four years. The corridor was controlled on November 6, 2021 and will be suspended until September 18, 2027.

The second case corresponds to Oscar Fernandez, who underwent a doping test in Pereira on July 5, 2022, the result of which was furosemide.

Fernández will not be able to compete for 18 months, a sanction that will expire on September 18, 2027.

With these two new confirmed positives, the Fedeciclismo list already has 27 cyclists suspended for using prohibited substances.

Bobadilla Case

These two cases join that of Duban Bobadillawho tested positive and has a provisional suspension.

Controlled by surprise on October 20 in Marinilla, Antioquiadays before the start of the RCN Classic in which he was a figure and won the stage arriving in Manizales, he was the mountain champion and second overall, escorting Aldemar Reyes, Bobadilla erased with his elbow what he had been doing with his hand.

Born in Bogota, but settled in the Cundinamarca municipality of Soacha, Migajita’s sample, as they called it, showed the substance Cera, a type of continuous activator of the receptor of the erythropoietin, Essential medicine for kidney patients.

Short in stature, he measures 1.56 m and weighs 45 kilos, a biotype that helps him perform in the best way in the mountains. His name even occupies box 29 on the list of positives that the Colombian Cycling Federationamong which there are athletes in all their disciplines.

Of those 29, nine are provisional, which indicates that their cases have not had a final decision and conform to the due process of the defense.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) It has 77 positive riders to date, a long list in which all of them are already serving their sanction, all in the route discipline, both men and women.

What he said

Bobadilla, once his case was made known, surprised with a statement that caused a lot of curiosity, as he accepts his guilt, but at the same time launches several darts.

“I am aware of what I did and I believe that many times one goes after a goal and forgets about one’s own happiness. Sacrifice many things, but I think it is better to sometimes sacrifice and not waste time in vain since life goes by in the blink of an eye and then you realize that you are already old,” he said.

And he added: “Cycling in Colombia is managed differently with big names, big people, big brands, big teams and by not being in the ‘thread’ or not having enough influences you are in the ‘bulk’ by being the loser in the shoe of the above mentioned.”

The Bogotá cyclist pointed out that although he was at a disadvantage, he was able to fight side by side with the best riders in the country.

“Thank God I had enough resources to be in the same conditions as them, but you are the victim by not giving yourself away for a peso or letting you help for no reason. You have to pay the price,” he said.

