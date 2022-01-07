Brazil recorded, between Thursday, 6, and this Friday, 63,292 new cases of covid-19, according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) released on January 7. With the advancement of the Ômicron variant, the daily number of 24-hour records grew 77% from Thursday’s 35,826 cases and is more than six times higher than a week ago. On December 31, there were 10,282 new cases.

As a result, the seven-day moving average of new records reached 23,243 cases, the highest since September 24, 2021, when the seven-day moving average stood at 35,342 cases.

The total number of cases of covid-19 reaches 22,450,222 since the beginning of the pandemic.

deaths

The Conass survey, which compiles data from health secretariats from the 26 states and the Federal District, also pointed to 181 deaths caused by covid-19 in the period and the country accumulates 619,822 lives lost to the disease.

