The US Navy discovered two new cases of COVID-19 on the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt – six months after the coronavirus outbreak was identified there. He writes about this on October 16 The hill.

“The sailors reported the symptoms themselves, received immediate medical attention and were transported from the ship to the isolation ward,” said Navy spokesman Zach Harrell.

A positive coronavirus test result was detected during a routine exercise at sea near San Diego on Thursday, he said.

Harrell added that the aircraft carrier is implementing all measures to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, in accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Navy, to protect the health of sailors and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Last time, cases of coronavirus infection on an aircraft carrier became known on March 24. On April 1, the Pentagon confirmed this information. By April 24, the number of infected on the ship had reached 840, and another 4234 left the ship. 88 people have recovered.

Epidemiologists were perplexed by such statistics of COVID-19 infected military personnel on board an American aircraft carrier. Half of the patients were asymptomatic. All patients are men and women up to 30 years old with good health