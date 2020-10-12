Corona cases in India have crossed 71 lakh. However, it is a matter of relief that the pace of new positive cases has decreased. Till some time ago, around 90 thousand cases used to come in a day. At the same time, it has been declining for some time. Talking about the last 24 hours, around 67 thousand new positive cases have been reported in the country.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 66,73 new positive cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. Not only this, 816 patients have also lost their lives. However, there has also been a drop in the death toll. Till a few days ago, more than 1000 patients were dying every day.

India’s # COVID19 tally crosses 71-lakh mark with a spike of 66,732 new cases & 816 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 71,20,539 including 8,61,853 active cases, 61,49,536 cured / discharged / migrated cases & 1,09,150 deaths: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/fztD9lijaz – ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

If we talk about the total cases, in India they have crossed 71 lakh. According to the central government, a total of 71,20,539 cases have been reported in India so far. Of these, 8,61,853 are cases. Also 61,49,536 people have either recovered or been discharged from the hospital. So far in India, the epidemic has claimed 1,09,150 lives.