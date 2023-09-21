A new scandal shakes Bogotá soccer, when several players denounced the coach and legal representative of a city club, who asked them for naked photos or videos in exchange for a sum of money.

At the time the events occurred, many of the soccer players were minors. “He left my son a suitcase ready, a trip that never arrived, a contract that never arrived and that was authenticated by a notary,” the mother of one of the victims told Citynoticias.

At least a dozen players were victims of fraud and sexual harassment by the legal representative of the sports club. “My son has not wanted to speak, he went into an impressive depression, he is in a bad state, he has been psychologically ill for four years, because in reality, he is a person who damages the lives of young people,” said the mother of another of the soccer players.

"He left my son a suitcase packed, a trip that never arrived, a contract that never arrived and that was authenticated by a notary."

The man told them that he was going to look for opportunities in Europe, the United States and Mexico, but that they had to previously pay the sports transfer fees and other expenses such as the passport and visa.

Everyone gave money. The payments were between 2 and 13 million pesos, according to the player, but the coach never responded to them.

“When everything was ready, on November 6, 2022, he told me that Alejandro was returned a document in which he had to justify his financial solvency. I said why, if they were supposed to pay him a salary of $800,” said the mother of one of the victims.

This was the coach’s harassment of the players

The coach praised them not only for their football part, but also for their physical part. “He made me a proposal that every time I went to the house I was going to stay with him he was going to give me 500 thousand pesos. That he gave them to me there or transferred them to me,” said one of the affected footballers.

These compliments gave rise to sexual harassment, taking into account the hierarchical power he had over the boys. “He went into the dressing room, he went into the showers when he had nothing to do there. Apart from that, through chat, after the games, the training sessions, he asked us for photos in our underwear, because he ran a modeling agency,” said another of the players.

The initial condition that the alleged aggressor placed on them was that their colleagues could not find out about the process, because they were exclusive contracts and few had the possibility of obtaining them.

“He asked them for photos, told them where they were, that he had gifts for them, things like that, I imagine he was trying to create an intimate space,” stated another of the victims.

When the young people and their families asked about the money, the response was aggressive: they claimed that poor performance would damage the business.

