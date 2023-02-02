A new case of police brutality has shocked the United States. To the death of the African-American Tire Nichols, who died in the hospital after being beaten by five police officers, this Wednesday was added the case of Anthony Lowe, an African-American who was mobilizing in his wheelchair and who was shot by two police officers.

The case – which occurred in California – was made public through videos broadcast on social networks. The clips, recorded by several people who were in the area, They record the uniformed men shooting a black man who, with both legs amputated, was trying to flee from the officers.

The footage shows Anthony Lowe, a 36-year-old black man, leaving his wheelchair as Huntington Park police officers point at him.

The facts

According to the authorities, the troops were responding to a call for an alleged attack with a knife.

Police officers in Huntington Park, a small town in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, They said they had responded to a call for an attack with a knife, according to them, executed by a man in a wheelchair on Thursday of last week.

The police version affirms that they found the alleged suspect with a butcher knife of about 30 centimeters and that he disobeyed orders, and threatened to “throw the knife.”

Huntington Park, California police officers shoot dead Anthony Lowe Jr, a double amputee man who tried to run away from them on the stumps of his legs. The cops said they were afraid Lowe would throw the knife he had at them. pic.twitter.com/y4FjqED4Hy —Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 31, 2023

They claimed that the officers tried to control him, unsuccessfully, with electroshock guns. “The suspect continued to threaten officers with the butcher knife, which led to the shooting,” the police department said in a statement.

Videos show Lowe with something shiny in his hands but he is not seen advancing toward the officers.

It is not possible to distinguish exactly what follows in the images, but the officers fired about ten rounds, and Lowe died at the scene.

US police have shot dead a double amputee as he tried to run away on his stumps.

Anthony Lowe Jr, 26, was shot at least eight times by three cops after he jumped out of his wheelchair with a knife.

Anthony was running AWAY from them not towards them so why did they open fire? pic.twitter.com/83ZTsg5aiE —Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) January 31, 2023

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department, which customarily investigates such incidents, said the man was hit in the torso and died at the scene.

Lowe’s family told the Los Angeles Times that the man was dealing with mental issues. They did not respond to the allegations of the alleged attack with a knife.

But Dorothy Lowe, her mother, told the media on Monday that she wanted an answer to her death. “The way they killed my son, they murdered my son, with no legs, in a wheelchair,” she said. “So they need to do something about it because I want justice for my son.”

Police abuse alert

And it is that the video comes to light just when the police action against African-Americans is under scrutiny due to the death of Tire Nichols in Memphis.

Nichols, 29, also black, died on January 10, three days after a group of police officers beat him with their fists, kicks and clubs, in addition to applying pepper spray. Five officers were charged with manslaughter in this case.

Following Nichols’ death, there were demonstrations demanding drastic law enforcement reforms.

The authorities fear that the protests will turn violent, as after the death of George Floyd, although for the moment the demonstrations have been peaceful.

Tire Nichols’ funeral was held this Wednesday in Memphis.

Through tears, RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tire Nichols called for Congress to pass a police reform bill called George Floyd, which for now is stalled. “Because if we don’t, that blood, that of the next child to die, will stain their hands,” he pleaded.

If we don’t, that blood, that of the next son to die, will stain his hands.

President Joe Biden himself declared himself “outraged and deeply hurt” by the images of the procedure and spoke with Nichols’ family to salute “his courage and strength”, hours before the publication of the images of his brutal arrest.

The president plans to meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus at the White House on Thursday to discuss legislation for police reform, according to a White House spokesman.

“President Biden is determined to do everything in his power (…) to ensure that our criminal justice system lives up to expectations of fairness (…) and dignity for all,” he added.

