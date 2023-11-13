Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/11/2023 – 10:54

Brasília, 13th – The Ministry of Agriculture informed, in an update on the official platform this Monday, 13th, that a new outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (IAAP, H5N1 virus) in wild birds was detected in Brazil. In total, there are 146 cases of the disease in wild animals in the country (139 in wild birds and four in sea lions) and three outbreaks in subsistence production, domestic farming, totaling 146 in total.

According to the ministry, there are six other investigations underway, with sample collection and no conclusive laboratory results.

Notifications on wild and/or subsistence birds do not compromise Brazil’s status as an IAAP-free country and do not impose restrictions on international trade in Brazilian poultry products, as provided for by the World Organization for Animal Health (WHO).