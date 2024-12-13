DANA, which affected the province of Valencia on October 29, claimed the lives of 223 people, while there are still 3 missing. Likewise, the material damage has yet to be quantified, since the water devastated roads, businesses and homes in dozens of Valencian municipalities.

Furthermore, according to the latest data estimated by the DGT, Up to 120,000 vehicles have been affected by DANAof which a high percentage will be declared a total loss by the Insurance Compensation Consortium. Although, cases are appearing on social networks of some cars that are resurrected after having been completely flooded for several days, such as a viral video of an Opel Calibra from 1992.

What features does this Opel Calibra have?

In the video uploaded by @chirstian.vieri to TikTok we can see the level at which the water reached in the garage with the car inside, and later also the Calibra leaving the garage in motion. This Opel model was characterized by being a two-door coupe and with a very advanced aerodynamic design for the beginning of the 90s.

On the other hand, the Calibra had several types of engines, of which the 2.0 4×4 turbo engine that managed to generate up to 204 horsepower and that it had a 6-speed manual transmission. In addition, it could reach 100 km/h in less than 8 seconds, however, it had a fuel consumption of between 8 and 10 liters.

What other cases of resurrected cars affected by DANA?

a few weeks ago too The video of a Mercedes W123 from 1986 went viral leaving a garage running after being covered in water for several days. Specifically, this model is part of the renowned E-Class of the German firm and was manufactured by the German brand from 1975 to 1986.

On the other hand, the Mercedes W123 was characterized by its safety standards and its interior comfort, since it had adjustable headlights, cruise control or electric windows. Furthermore, the W123 It had gasoline engines of up to 185 HP and 2,700 cubic centimeters, and the 300D turbodiesel engines. In short, it was a very robust, comfortable car and ideal for road trips.





What happens if the vehicle is declared a total loss by DANA?

In this case, It is necessary to know that insurance companies are not responsible for compensation, because they are damages caused by extraordinary risks. Therefore, it will be the Insurance Compensation Consortium, an organization dependent on the Ministry of Economy, Commerce and Business, who will be in charge of compensating damages for these extraordinary risks such as DANA.

To do this, you must request compensation through 900222665 or 913395500, and it is also possible to complete the application through the Insurance Compensation Consortium websitealthough it is necessary to meet a series of requirements.