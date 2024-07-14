Home page World

A new case of bubonic plague has been detected in the USA. The disease that once killed millions has not yet been eradicated.

Colorado, USA – The bubonic plague, also known as the “Black Death,” caused one of the worst pandemics in history in the 14th century, claiming millions of lives in Europe, Asia and North Africa and leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. The bacterium Yersinia pestis causes this disease, which is transmitted mainly through the bite of infected fleas that live on rats.

Typical symptoms such as swollen and painful lymph nodes, known as buboes, as well as fever and chills, often led to death within a few days. Despite medical advances, the bubonic plague has not yet been completely eradicated and occurs sporadically in some parts of the world. A new case has now been reported.

Health department confirms new case of bubonic plague in the USA

A new case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in Pueblo, a state in the USA. “The Pueblo Department of Health and Environment (PDPHE), in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, is investigating a case of human plague based on preliminary test results,” it says. in an official statementDetails about the infected person or the type of infection are not known, but it is suspected that transmission may have occurred through an infected flea on a rodent.

Authorities warn – disease is transmitted by infected fleas on animals

Authorities warn that the disease can be transmitted to rodents and pets by fleas. People can become infected through bites from infected fleas, by touching the animals or by inhaling droplets from the cough of an infected person.

A new case of the plague has been reported in the USA. The pathogen can be confirmed by blood tests – here a woman in Madagascar performs a rapid test. (Symbolic image) © Jürgen Bätz/dpa/picture alliance

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) explains: “There are three forms of plague, which are preceded by non-specific flu-like symptoms. After an incubation period of one to seven days (one to three days in the case of pneumonic plague), a deterioration in the general condition occurs with fever and accompanying symptoms such as headache and muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, enlarged liver and spleen.” Cases of plague occur in countries in Africa, America and Asia, while there are currently no areas of spread in Europe and Australia.

An average of seven bubonic plague infections in the USA per year

Back in May, health authorities in Colorado warned of infected fleas in the fur of squirrels. They recommended that anyone who goes out in Colorado’s countryside should apply insect repellent to ward off fleas. Individual cases of plague are reported again and again in rural areas of the states of Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention An average of seven cases of plague are reported in the United States each year.

Bubonic plague: These are the symptoms

According to the RKI, typical plague symptoms are:

Enlarged and swollen lymph nodes (most commonly the inguinal lymph node)

General feeling of illness

Vomit

Fever

Pain in limbs

Headache

Neurological disorders

nausea

Bubonic plague is still a deadly and serious disease

Anyone who fears they have been infected with the plague pathogen should act quickly. “Plague can be successfully treated with antibiotics, but an infected person must be treated immediately to avoid serious complications or death,” warns Alicia Solis, program manager of the Office of Communicable Disease and Emergency Preparedness at PDPHE.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates a mortality rate of between 30 and 60 percent. An antibiotic should be administered as quickly as possible, otherwise the disease can be fatal within the first 14 to 18 hours.

There were also cases of bubonic plague in northern China at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. At the beginning of the year, researchers in Nuremberg discovered the largest plague grave in Germany. More than 700 plague victims from the 17th century were buried there. (jh)