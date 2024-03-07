Some modern cars today lack physical buttons or levers to turn on the heater, hazard lights or windshield wipers. Operation is done via touchscreen, as in the Teslas. If it were up to the EuroNCAP safety institute, the physical buttons would return. Cars that do not meet the requirements receive a worse rating in the authoritative EuroNCAP test. The organization announced this in an interview with the British newspaper The Times.

