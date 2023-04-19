Go ahead and stock up on WD40, duct tape, and zip ties, because it looks like you’ll have to keep your current car running for now. Because there are plans to double the BPM in 2025. Oh, and take your car to the tuner so that it can run on self-fired ethanol, because fuel must also become more expensive. But how expensive will new cars become after an increase in the BPM?

The BPM is a purchase tax that depends on the emissions of a car. You pay an amount per gram of CO2 and as the emissions increase, the tax per gram becomes more expensive. The first step is 2 euros per gram, but above 166 grams of CO2 emissions per kilometer you already pay 488 euros per gram. Inefficient cars are therefore subject to extra heavy taxation, and in the future even more so.

Is the increase in the BPM in 2025 the end of cars under 20,000 euros?

The cheapest Kia Picanto currently costs 17,245 euros, which is really a lot of money for a car that once had to cost 10,000 euros. After the increase in the BPM in 2025, the new price would suddenly be over 20,000 euros. The Space Star would no longer cost 16,490 euros, but 19,729 euros. The Dacia Sandero would go from 16,700 euros to 19,194 euros.

Read also: These are now the cheapest new cars in the Netherlands

The Space Star probably won’t live forever and new cars probably won’t get any cheaper anytime soon, so the BPM increase in 2025 would more or less spell the end of new cars under $20,000.

Incidentally, the first small EVs will appear at around 25,000 euros by then. If the Dutch state then awards a subsidy of 2,950 euros, such an EV suddenly becomes very attractive to private buyers – especially if the price of petrol rises sharply.

The Ford Fiesta and VW Polo after increasing the BPM in 2025

Let’s start with the Ford Fiesta. About six years ago you bought an ST-Line with 125 hp for about 21,000 euros. It already costs at least 27,725 euros, of which 3,388 euros BPM. If this tax doubled, the car would suddenly cost 31,605 euros. For a Polo you are currently just under 27,000 euros. Use the doubler for the BPM and the starter suddenly costs 31,000 euros.

And the hot hatches?

If you want a Polo GTI, it would no longer cost 41,590 euros after doubling the BPM, but just under 52,000 euros. For a Fiesta ST-X with 200 hp you would suddenly lose about 48,000 euros instead of about 38,000 euros. A Volkswagen Golf GTI goes from 57,640 to more than 70,000 euros. The Volkswagen Golf R is already a hefty 77,540 euros and that would go to 95,022 euros. Swallow.

Due to the thirsty five-cylinder, the Audi RS 3 currently has a BPM amount of 32,122 euros. In 2025, this car should suddenly cost more than 132,000 euros instead of a ton. Mercedes’ major competitor is still going over that. For a Mercedes-AMG A 45 S you would have lost more than 140,000 euros.

And the real BPM guns?

Admittedly, this may not be the segment where you have to feel a lot of pity for the buyers, but there are some serious blows here. The BMW X7 M60i with a 4.4-liter V8 is good for about 65,000 euros BPM. The new price would then be 255,000 euros instead of 190,000 euros.

A Ford Mustang Mach-1 now costs about 128,000 euros, but then suddenly had to cost 191,000 euros. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS goes from 350,000 euros to more than 420,000 euros. The Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro Spyder would rise from 317,432 euros to 402,000 euros. Still want to buy one quickly?