They have lost the scepter of the best-selling category in favor of SUVs but sedans still make up a considerable slice of the market for new registrations in Italy. According to the latest available UNRAE data, in the first ten months of 2022 the 40.1% of the new cars sold was a sedan, with 443,333 total units. Compared to the previous year, the number of new sedans drops by 22.6% and market share falls. However, the best-selling car of all remains the Fiat Panda, which dominates the ranking with more than double the number of units registered compared to the second. We have collected the ten best-selling sedans in Italy this year in ascending order of registrations, indicating for each size, engines, consumption (Wltp) and prices. They are: Volkswagen Polo, Renault Clio, Opel Corsa, Toyota Yaris, Peugeot 208, Fiat 500, Dacia Sandero, Citroën C3, Lancia Ypsilon and Fiat Panda.