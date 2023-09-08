“Locators, cameras, microphones and sensors that capture your every move. Modern cars are a nightmare for privacy”: this is the denunciation of the “Privacy Not Included” report by the Mozilla Foundation, the gigantic Californian non-profit organization, according to which car manufacturers have collected an infinite amount of “private” data from their customers, thanks to the proliferation of connected sensors, cameras and smartphones in and to cars.

In fact, in its report, Mozilla claims that 25 car brands have failed the privacy tests. And that 84% of automakers review, share or sell data collected from car owners, and that the information was used for reasons unrelated to the operation of a vehicle or an auto brand’s relationship with its owners.

A very serious complaint. But that’s not all: the report states that many companies – more than half – “say they can share user information with government or law enforcement agencies in response to a request from them. Not a higher court order, but something as simple as an informal request.”

Not only that: according to the US foundation, six car manufacturers have collected very personal information, including the driver’s medical and genetic information. Not to mention all the data on driving style or musical tastes. And in the ranking by brand, Tesla is the worst in the world. Then in second place is Nissan. Reason? “For collecting some of the most disturbing categories of data we have ever seen,” explains Mozilla Foundation: Nissan said it can share this data to create profiles “that reflect preferences, characteristics, psychological tendencies, predispositions, consumer behaviour, attitudes, intelligence, skills and attitudes”. And they also collect information on the “sexual activity of motorists”. It’s not clear how they can do this, but they state in their privacy policy that they could. Not to be outdone, the report states: “Kia also mentions that they may collect information about your ‘sex life’ in their privacy policy.”

And then another sensational fact: only two of the 25 brands examined, Renault and Dacia, claimed that drivers had the right to delete their personal data. For the rest nothing.

But controlling outgoing data collection isn’t an easy task for motorists, Mozilla says. “We spent over 600 hours researching the privacy practices of auto brands,” the report said. “That’s three times longer per product than we normally spend. Despite this, there are still many unanswered questions. For example, none of the privacy policies promise a complete picture of how customer data is used and shared. If three privacy researchers can barely figure out what happens to cars, how can the average person who is short on time have a chance?”

And now? The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing the makers of most of the cars and light trucks sold in the United States, sent a letter to US House and Senate leadership on Tuesday, saying it shares “the goal of protecting consumer privacy. The absence of such a law, the organization said, allows connected devices and smartphones to accumulate data for personalized advertising targeting and other marketing activities, while also making possible massive theft of information through cybersecurity breaches. . But until there is a law, as the report says, “consensus is an illusion”.

For those wishing to learn more, here is the complete report.