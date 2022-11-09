Ordered a new car? There is a good chance that it is now fixed in the German Bremerhaven.

A new car. Still a nice moment when you get the keys in your hands. The smell, the clean car and the shiny showroom. It all adds to the moment. But there may be some delay there, because new cars don’t reach the dealers.

New cars in German port

Bremerhaven is the most important roll-on/roll-off port in Germany. But it is also one of the largest car interchanges in the world. Bremerhaven is the fourth largest container port in Europe with more than 5 million containers and 1.7 million vehicles per year.

The port is currently struggling with some problems, you know CNBC to report. As in almost every profession, there is an enormous shortage of drivers to transport the cars (and containers) from the port. In particular, there is a high demand for H&H drivers (high and heavy loads) and roll-on/roll-off drivers to move the vehicles. This ensures that many cars are left standing at the moment. Think, for example, of BMWs, Renaults and Volvos. There is already a delay of months of, for example, BMWs.

Even more problems

The shortages in terms of personnel are already serious, but on top of that there are also too few ships. According to VesselsValue data, the global fleet is 13 ships short. This is partly because ships were scrapped during the corona pandemic. Strong example of not thinking ahead. Newly built ships will not be delivered until 2024.

The problems will not disappear very quickly and you may have to wait longer for your new car. But, the anticipation takes longer to end this article on a positive note.

