From 2035, new cars sold within the European Union will no longer be allowed to emit carbon dioxide (CO₂). That’s what EU Member States have Thursday meeting with representatives of the European Parliament and the European Commission. With the agreement, the EU wants to limit the sale of petrol and diesel cars as much as possible and stimulate the use of electric cars as much as possible.

The reduction of CO₂ emissions from new cars will be phased. From 2030, new passenger cars must emit 55 percent less compared to what cars emitted in 2021. A similar percentage applies to new vans. In 2035, new vans will no longer be allowed to run on fossil fuels.

VVD MEP Jan Huitema, who negotiated on behalf of the European Parliament, calls the agreement “good news for motorists”. reports Reuters news agency. “New zero-emission cars are getting cheaper, making them more affordable and accessible to everyone,” said Huitema. According to Reuters, European Commissioner Frans Timmermans calls the agreement a strong signal for industry and consumers. “Europe is embracing the shift to zero-emission mobility,” he says.