Car manufacturers receive a gift from the European Union. Cars do NOT need to become cleaner.

The European Parliament has taken a piss on the weakened Euro 7 emissions standard. It has been approved.

The lobby of the car manufacturers therefore appears to be successful. The manufacturers were very critical of the stricter Euro 7 standards. Making new cars with a combustion engine meet the new environmental requirements makes those cars much more expensive with minimal environmental benefit.

The car manufacturers themselves say that this money would be much better spent on the development of electric cars. Not only manufacturers but also car producing countries such as Italy and France have reservations about the very strict Euro 7 standard.

The EU ministers had already agreed on a weakened Euro 7 standard, but… The European Parliament now also gives its approval.

Counterproductive

So the lobby has an effect. Although the European Parliament would not be the European Parliament if they admitted that. So just before the new European elections, the idea that people are being taken into account is of course being emphasized.

Because introducing environmental policies that ultimately harm both industry and its residents is of course counterproductive. Well, in our humble opinion that applies to more things that they come up with there in Brussels/Strasbourg. Anyway.

Euro 7 remains Euro 6

What does that actually mean? A weakened Euro 7 standard? Well, in short, the current Euro 6 exhaust gas standard for passenger cars and vans will remain in place until July 1, 2030. For buses and trucks even a year longer.

Originally, the exhaust gas standards were going to be tightened for passenger cars and vans on July 1, 2025, but that does not seem to be happening now. Seems, because this is only the beginning of a long saga that is yet to come. Now that the European Parliament has spoken out, a final version of the amended plan can be made.

In 2024, the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European Council may meet and vote on this again.

