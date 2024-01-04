There electric breakthrough of many automotive brands and the entry of new brands from China enrich the 2024 new car release calendar. Among the most anticipated innovations that directly involve the Italian market we highlight the new Fiat Panda, scheduled for July; there Lancia Ypsilon, scheduled to launch in February; L'Alfa Romeo Milanexpected for presentation in April 2024. In February, on the occasion of the return of Geneva Motor Showthere will be the debut of Renault 5 E-Tech Electricalso completely electric.

New cars coming out in January 2024

The month of January already begins with many new cars on sale. Among the most anticipated new features are the Polestar 3the Renault Scenic E-Tech Electricthe Volvo EX90 and the Zeekr Hybrid models like the are also arriving in Italian dealerships Mitsubishi Colt And ASXbased on Renault platforms, and the new Toyota CHR.

Toyota C-HR GR Sport is among the first new cars expected in 2024

Other models such as theAudi Q4 e-tron/Sportback 2024, there Honda CR-V, there Hyundai Ioniq 5N, there Kia Picantothe restyling of the Kia Sorentofrom the Mercedes EQA and EQBfrom the Peugeot 208 and e-208as well as the Volkswagen T-Cross.

– Audi Q4 e-tron/Sportback 2024

– Honda CR-V

– Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

– Kia Picanto

– Kia Sorento restyling

– Mercedes EQA 2024

– Mercedes EQB 2024

– Mitsubishi Colt

– Mitsubishi ASX

– Peugeot 208 and e-208

– Polestar 3

– Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric

– Toyota C-HR

– Volkswagen T-Cross

– Volvo EX90

– Zeekr

Among the new 2024 cars is the Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric

Car due out February 2024

In February other new cars arrive in Italian dealerships. The range smartfor example, welcomes the #3 which joins the #1. In home Volkswagen instead it's the turn of ID.7, heir to the Passat in an electric version. In the hybrid segment the new ones can be purchased Lexus LBX and the 2024 version of the Toyota Yaris.

The Renault 5 is another new 2024 car that will debut at the Geneva Motor Show

There is also anticipation for the new one Suzuki Swift. Among the absolute firsts, all eyes are on the new one Lancia Ypsilon and on the Renault 5, two iconic models re-proposed in an electric version, with the smallest from Lancia which will also be available in a 48 Volt hybrid version. Ford, on the other hand, could present the restyling of the Kuga.

– Audi Q8

– Ferrari GT

– Ford Kuga 2024

– Lancia Ypsilon

– Lexus LBX

– Mercedes-AMG GT

– Renault 5 E-Tech Electric

– smart #3

– Suzuki Swift

– Toyota Yaris 2024

– Volkswagen ID.7

The new Ypsilon also debuts in February, among the new 2024 cars

Car due out in March 2024

The month of March is also full of automotive news from Stellantis, which brings the new ones to dealerships Citroën C3 100% electric. Then it's time for new Peugeot 3008now also available in an electric version, and the Fiat 600 in the variants with hybrid petrol engine. Furthermore, the updated version of the is finally available for sale Jeep Wrangler.

Fiat 600 electric or hybrid at 48 V

The renewed one is also on sale in March BMW X2 and perhaps even the restyling of the eighth series of Volkswagen Golf. The new one makes its debut in Toyota showrooms Toyota Land Cruiserwhile the SUV arrives from China Omoda 5the first model of the brand born from Chery.

– BMW X2/iX2

– Citroen e-C3

– Fiat 600

– Jeep Wrangler 2024

– Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe

– Omoda 5

– Peugeot 3008

– Skoda Scala 2024

– Skoda Kamiq 2024

– Toyota Land Cruiser

– Volkswagen Golf 8.5

Peugeot e-3008 another wait among the new 2024 cars

Car due out in April 2024

In April, the new one arrives in Italian dealerships Dacia Dusterthe Volkswagen Tiguanthe MINI Countryman (also electric), together with medium SUVs like the Hyundai Santa Fethe Renault Rafale and the Skoda Kodiaq. Furthermore, the first Alfa Romeo electric car of history, a B-SUV called Milanalso available in a 48 Volt hybrid version.

New Dacia Duster

Some super sports cars, like the new one, are expected in April Porsche Boxster completely electric and theFerrari hypercarheir to the LaFerrari.

– Alfa Romeo Milan

– Dacia Duster

– Ferrari Hypercar

– Hyundai Santa Fe

– Jaguar J-Pace

– MINI Countryman

– Polestar 4

– Porsche Boxster

– Renault Rafale

– Skoda Kodiaq

– Volkswagen Tiguan

What the Alfa Romeo Milano could be like

New arrivals in MAY

The presentation of the renewed one is scheduled for May Maserati Quattroporte in the electric version, while the Lotus Emeyathe MINI 3pthe Mercedes CLE Cabriolet and the restyling of the BMW 4 Series and i4in addition to Cupra Leon.

– BMW Series 4/i4 2024

– Cupra Leon

– Lotus Emeya

– Maserati Quattroporte

– Mercedes CLE Cabriolet

– MINI 3p

The new Lotus Emeya

Coming in June

In June Audi is scheduled to present the Q6 e-tronthe first model developed on PPE platform. At the same time, Range Rover, which has just transformed into an independent brand, debuts with the electric version of its main model. MG celebrates its 100th anniversary with the electric roadster MG Cyberster.

The new Audi Q6 e-tron

The other news of the month are the arrival in the showrooms of Volkswagen Passatavailable exclusively as a Variant, and of BMW 5 Series Touring. DS instead it could reveal the 100% electric heir to the DS9.

– Audi Q6 e-tron

– BMW 5 Series Touring

– DS 9

– Jecoo 7

– Range Rover EV

– MG Cyberster

– Subaru Crosstrek

– Volkswagen Passat Variant

MG Cyberster

New cars July

At the beginning of July, there is great anticipation for the debut of new electric Fiat Pandaheir to the model that has dominated the charts for some time best-selling cars. It is speculated that aesthetically the new Panda could resemble the Centoventi Conceptwhile from a technical point of view it could present similarities with the new C3.

In July it's the turn of the new electric Fiat Panda

In the same period, the restyling of Ford Puma And Hyundai Ioniq 5the launch of the new generation of Opel Grandland and the debut of the electric crossover MINI Aceman.

– Aston Martin Vantage 2024

– Fiat Panda

– Ford Puma 2024

– Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024

– Honda S2000

– MINI Aceman

– Opel Grandland

MINI Concept Aceman

New cars coming out in August

The new electric SUV should debut in dealerships in August Cupra Tavascantogether with the new generation of BMW X3 and its electric version iX3. Furthermore, we could see the convertible variant of the new one on the roads Mercedes CLE.

Cupra Tavascan

As regards the presentation of new models, in the summer there could be the launch of the new generation of Mazda MX-5of the electric sedan Toyota bZ3already on sale in China, and the new one Peugeot 5008.

– BMW X3

– Cupra Tavascan

– Mazda MX-5

– Mercedes-AMG CLE

– Peugeot 5008

– Toyota bZ3

Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé AMG Line

New cars September

It could debut in September Porsche Macan E, based on the same platform as the Audi Q6 e-tron. We may also see the launch of the new generation of Opel Crossland, together with the hybrid flagship Cupra Terramar and to the little one Hyundai Casper in electric version.

– Cupra Terramar

– Hyundai Casper EV

– Opel Crossland

– Porsche Macan E

– Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

Car arriving in October

Among the new features in October are the restyling planned for the BMW M3 and the M3 Touringalong with the launch of variants AMG of the brand new one Mercedes E-Class. In the electric car sector, Range Rover could present the new battery-powered variant of the EvoqueWhile BYD is preparing to launch the Seal U SUV next to the already existing one Seal.

– BMW M3 and M3 Touring

– BYD Seal U

– Range Rover Evoque 2024

– Mercedes-AMG E-Class

BYD Seal U

New cars arriving in November 2024

In November Renault could present the new one R4 electricwhile the Renault 5 could arrive in dealerships. Alpine instead it could reveal its electric version which will be called A290 and Nissan the new one Electric Micrawhich should inherit many technical features of the R5.

– Alpine A290

– Audi A6 e-tron

– BMW M5 and M5 Touring

– Nissan Micra

– Renault 4 E-Tech

Alpine A290_β show car

The latest car news arriving in December 2024

2024 ends with the delivery of the first example of theAlfa Romeo 33 Stradale. The last month of the year could also give us previews of electric off-road vehicles Jeep Recon And Mercedes EQG. There is also anticipation for the presentation of the new one Citroen C3 Aircross and the debut of the heir to Lamborghini Huracan.

– Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

– Citroen C3 Aircross

– Jeep Recon

– Lamborghini new Huracàn

– Mercedes EQG

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Read also:

– Survey which car would you buy today?

– Best-selling cars in 2023

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

The article New cars 2024, dates, calendar, new models and news comes from newsauto.it.

#cars #dates #calendar #models #news