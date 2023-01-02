There will be many car to be released in 2023with a rich calendar of new models many of which have already been presented or announced with some previews. Among the exits to dominate are the SUVs, the hybrid cars and especially electric of the major brands including those Stellantis (Alfa Romeo, DS, Fiat, Jeep and Lancia). 2023 will see virtually every manufacturer move towards ever more electrified models, with at least an electrified version for each model offered for sale.

New cars January 2023

2023 opens with sales of the former Ferrari SUVs. This month comes the Thoroughbredalong with two other super sports cars like the BMW M3 Touring and BMW XM. Also in January, the SUVs make their debut in dealerships Renault Austral and Peugeot 408 Coupeas well as the smaller electric one Smart #1. The latter is a model that indelibly marks the history of Smart, where the small compact grows and adopts a style with raised wheels.

New cars coming out in January

👉 Audi A3 Allstreet

👉 BMW M3 Touring

👉BMW XM

👉 Thoroughbred Ferrari

👉 Jaguar F-Type 75

👉 Mercedes EQS SUV

👉Peugeot 408

👉Renault Austral

👉 smart #1

👉Toyota bZ4x

New cars released February 2023

In February 2023 among the new cars that can be purchased is the Dacia Jogger Full Hybrid. Then it’s time for the new ones Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio restyling. Below are all the models arriving at the dealership in February 2023:

👉 Alfa Romeo Giulia restyling

👉 Alfa Romeo Stelvio restyling

👉 Audi S4 and S5 Black Edition

👉 BMW X5 restyling

👉 Citroen C4 X

👉 Ineos Grenadier

👉 Mercedes-AMG C 63 E Performance

👉 Mercedes GLE restyling

👉 Polestar 2

New cars released in March 2023

In March 2023, among the new models debuting in dealerships, the most anticipated are two electric cars, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Maserati GranTurismo/Folgore. Below are all the models that can be purchased from March 2023:

👉 Audi Q8 e-tron and Sportback restyling

👉 BMW 5 Series

👉 BMW 7 Series

👉 Hyundai Ioniq 6

👉 Maserati GranTurismo/Folgore

👉 Mercedes GLC Diesel hybrids

👉Mitsubishi ASX

👉 Opel Astra GSe

👉 Opel Astra-e

👉Volkswagen Amarok

New Cars Release 2023 (April)

Among the new cars to be released in April 2023, all eyes are on the presentation of the definitive version of the new electric Renault 5. On the other hand, some very popular car restylings arrive in dealerships such as Ford Kuga and Toyota Corolla. Always in April Volkswagen presents the new generation of the SUV Tiguan. Here is the summary for April:

👉 Aways U6

👉BMW M2

👉 Ford Kuga restyling

👉 Mercedes EQE SUV

👉 Porsche Cayenne restyling

👉 Renault 5 E-Tech Electric

👉Subaru Solterra

👉 Toyota Corolla restyling

👉Volkswagen Tiguan

New cars 2023 (May news)

In May, among the cars to be released, there is the first Electric Abarth, the 500e. Then it’s time for the renewal Honda Civic Type R and of Electric Jeep Avenger. Here are all the news for May:

👉 Abarth 500e

👉 BMW M3 CS

👉Dacia Duster Mat Edition

👉 Honda Civic Type R

👉 Jeep Avenger and

👉 Lexus RZ

👉 Mercedes GLC Coupe

👉 Polestar 3

New cars June 2023

The new one arrives in June 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric and debuts in the dealership peugeot e-308, also electric and also available in version SW. Then it’s time for Maserati Gran Cabrio Folgore he was born in second model Lotusan electric sedan for now known as 133. Here are the main changes:

👉 Hyundai new Kona

👉 Lotus “133”

👉 Maserati GranCabrio and Folgore

👉Peugeot e-308

👉 Peugeot e-308 SW

👉 Volkswagen ID.3 GTX

👉 Volkswagen Touareg restyling

New cars July 2023

In July among the new cars we can discover the characteristics of some Hybrid SUVs: Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-80the 7-seater variant of the CX-60 SUV. Also in this month, the B-SUV Fiat could be unveiled, the definitive version of Kia EV9 and the new generation of Suzuki Swiftprobably electric. Here is the list of new features:

👉 Fiat B-SUV

👉 Honda CR-V

👉 Hyundai Santa Fe

👉Kia EV9

👉Mazda CX-80

👉Mitsubishi Colt

👉 Skoda Elroq

👉Suzuki Swift

New cars August 2023

In August it’s the turn of the new Alfa Romeo Brenneroof the electric B-SUV Maserati Grecale Folgoreof the first SUV Lotus Eletre (electric). The final version of the electric pick-up is also expected this month Tesla Cybertruck. Here are all the news:

👉 Alfa Romeo Brenner

👉 Lamborghini new Aventador

👉 Lotus Eletre

👉 Maserati Grecale Folgore

👉 Mercedes G-Class restyling

👉 Porsche Macan EV

👉Renault Grand Austral

👉 Tesla Cybertruck

New cars September 2023

The new versions of the are expected in September Peugeot 208from the Volkswagen T-Crossfrom the BMW X2, with the latter also available in the electric variant iX2. Here are all the new cars expected in September 2023:

👉 Alfa Romeo 33 Concept

👉 BMW X2 and iX2

👉 Mercedes-AMG GLC

👉Peugeot e-208 2024

👉 Porsche 911 Safari

👉Toyota C-HR

👉Volkswagen T-Cross 2024

New cars October 2023

In October 2023, the Peugeot range is enriched with the mild-hybrid variants of the 3008 and 5008 SUVs. This is the month in which the first Electric SUV from Alpine history, created in collaboration with Lotus. Honda, on the other hand, presents the new one ZR-V SUVwhile Volkswagen proposes theheir to the Passat in electric key: ID. Aero

👉 Electric Alpine SUV

👉 Ford E-Transit Custom

👉 Honda ZR-V

👉 Hyundai Ioniq 7

👉 Mercedes GLA restyling

👉Peugeot 3008 Mild Hybrid

👉Peugeot 5008 Mild Hybrid

👉 Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric

👉 SsangYong Torres

👉Volkswagen ID. Aero

New cars November 2023

In November 2023, the electric car made its debut in Italy Act 3 of the Chinese brand BYD. The renewed one also arrives at the dealership Ford Mustangsthe restyling of the Dacia Spring and the version mild-hybrid of the off-road vehicle Suzuki Jimny.

👉 BYD Act 3

👉 Chery Omoda 5

👉 Dacia Spring 2024

👉 Ford Mustang 2023

👉 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

👉 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

👉 Rolls-Royce Spectre

👉 Suzuki Jimny 5p MHEV

New cars December 2023

2023 ends with the arrival of the Ford Bronco European of the new Jeep Recon electricof the restyling of the golf 8 and the electric SUV Volvo EX90which for a while joins the XC90.

👉 Audi Q6 e-tron

👉 Ford Bronco

👉 Jeep Recon

👉 Mini Countryman

👉 VinFast VF 35e and 36e

👉 Volkswagen Golf restyling

👉Volvo EX90

New cars 2023 new

2023 will also be full of world premieres, not yet confirmed. Among these could be the launch of the heir of the Panda, with electric motor and battery. Below a summary of all the new cars of 2023, previews and arrivals at the dealership.

👉 Electric Abarth 500

👉 Alfa Romeo B-SUV

👉 Alfa Romeo Stelvio restyling

👉 Audi Q3

👉 BWW Series 5

👉BMW I5

👉 Electric BMW 7 Series

👉BMW X8

👉 Electric BMW XM

👉 Cadillac electric suv

👉 Electric Chevrolet Corvette C8

👉 Citroen C3

👉 Cupra Terramar

👉 Cupra Formentor restyling

👉 DS3 Makeover

👉 DR 7.0

👉 Thoroughbred Ferrari

👉 Ferrari Rome Spider

👉 Electric Fiat Mickey Mouse

👉 Fiat heir Panda

👉 Fiat heir 500X

👉 Ford Kuga restyling

👉 Ford New electric SUV

👉 Ford Bronco 4×4

👉 Genesis Coupe

👉 Electric Honda HR-V

👉 Honda ZR-V Hybrid

👉 Honda CR-V Hybrid

👉 Honda Civic Type R

👉 Hyundai Kona

👉 Ioniq 6 electric sedan

👉 Ioniq 7

👉 Jaguar New crossover

👉 Jeep Avenger

👉Lamborghini V12

👉 Lexus RX Hybrid

👉 Lexus LBX Hybrid

👉 Maserati MC20 Sky

👉 Maserati GranTurismo

👉 Electric Maserati Grecale

👉Mazda CX-80

👉 Mercedes CLE coupe and convertible

👉 Electric MG Spider

👉 Mini 3 doors

👉 Mitsubishi New Colt

👉 Mitsubishi New crossover

👉 Nissan New electric Micra

👉 Electric Opel Astra

👉Peugeot 1008

👉Peugeot 3008

👉 Electric Peugeot 308

👉 Electric Renault R 5

👉 Electric Renault Scenic

👉 Skoda Superb

👉 Skoda mini suv

👉 Smart #1 electric

👉 SportEquipe S1

👉 SportEquipe S5

👉 SportEquipe S6

👉 SportEquipe S7

👉 SportEquipe SK

👉 Ssangyong Torres

👉 Suzuki Jimny 5 doors

👉 Tesla pickup

👉 Electric Toyota bZ4X

👉 Toyota CH-R

👉Volkswagen ID.2

👉Volkswagen Passat

👉Volvo EXC90

👉Volvo XC100

