Throughout the year the defense has been the most battered line of a Real Valladolid that has barely been able to leave a clean sheet three times throughout the season. However, once the COVID-19 outbreak that affected Joaquin, one of the fundamental pillars, his next return, as well as the fact that Kiko Olivas is rushing your recovery, they help you see the glass as half full as the new cards enter the deck.

That optimism seems necessary after the injuries of El Yamiq and Javi Sánchez, who fell suffering from adductor problems. The Moroccan will complete the three weeks expected to be absent over the next one, hardly in time to face Elche. Meanwhile, bad fortune returned to attack the Madrilenian, who will spend the same period away after chaining two starts at the Camp Nou and against Granada.

In this situation Bruno It is the letter of the Joker, the defender who, without as many problems as his teammates, has been the only one able to find regularityIf not in the game, at least in terms of his participation, to the point of becoming the player with the most minutes on the squad even when he lost the title in March. At this point in the championship, on matchday 30, he is the only footballer who exceeds 2,000.

In an ideal scenario, Miguel Rubio, to date the fifth central, and Alcaraz and Olaza, the other alternatives that have occupied the central position, would disappear from the main scene in downtown a rear often orphan of leadership, surely for the benefit of Joaquín and, many will wish, of Kiko Olivas, who must not forget, however, that he has not played a game for nine months. With them or not in the starting eleven, surely what Sergio González will want is for them to be useful letters in the final leg, in which Real Valladolid is at stake so much.