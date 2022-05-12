Second in the world rankings, at -7 from the leader Fabio Quartararo, thanks to three podiums obtained in the last four races, Aleix Espargarò and his Aprilia are undoubtedly the surprise of this first part of the 2022 season. The Spaniard is therefore experiencing a very positive moment and hopes to reverse the trend that has always seen him in difficulty at Le Mans, given that has never done better than sixth place, obtained on two occasions, in 2011 in Moto2 and in 2016 in MotoGP on a Suzuki. Below are the statements made by Espargarò during the press conference of the French GP.

Expectations for the weekend. “The first part of the season was great and I’m having a lot of fun, also thanks to Aprilia’s greater potential than in the past. We are only seven points behind Fabio and it is difficult to predict how the bike will behave here. Last year’s race was strange because of the weather, but so far we have been competitive on every track and so I’ll try to work hard and we’ll see how it goes on Sunday. “

Departures. “Savadori has tried new things on the bike in the last two races and we tested some of them in Jerez on Monday. We will use the carbon clutch here for the first time. It will be lighter and I think it will go better at the start. We will bring other news to Mugello. “

News from the market. “The situation changed with the release of Suzuki and I heard rumors of a possible Aprilia satellite team, which would be fantastic. But they are just rumors for now and I don’t want to think about it. I just want to focus on my driving and that’s what matters. I can’t control the rest. “

Tire pressures. “This is an important aspect, it affects me a lot. In the last race I had chattering behind the others, then when the track was open the behavior of the bike changed radically. It would be better to set a limit or I don’t know what, in order to be able to fight with similar weapons. But it is something difficult for the team and for Michelin, because you never know if you will have a clear track or if you will be behind the others. “