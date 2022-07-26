Tapachula.- Two new caravans made up of some 4,300 migrants from different countries left this Monday in search of transit documents, from the Mexican city of Tapachula, state of ChiapasGuatemalan border.

Both migrant caravans They started their journey from the migration regularization offices of the National Institute of Migration (INM) of Mexico and, according to its members, they started the journey because they have waited two weeks for temporary permits to travel through Mexican territory and these have not arrived.

The majority group, made up of about 600 children, 1,200 women and about 2,000 men, left at noon, at which point they were joined by another 400 migrants, who took the highway that practically runs alongside the Chiapas coast.

Meanwhile, the first caravan, made up of about 100 people, left at dawn on Monday.

Both aim to reach the municipality of Huixtla, some 40 kilometers away, where they hope that the migration authorities will grant them temporary permits to leave the state of Chiapas.

In this sixteenth caravan they move from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Central American countries, who in this way seek to attract the attention of the INM authorities.

The spokeswoman for the contingent, Alexa, of Venezuelan origin, indicated that their only objective is to obtain permission to travel to the northern border of Mexico and then cross into the United States.

The migrants move under the 35 degree Celsius temperatures caused by the burning pavement.

Before leaving, the migrants launched a call for humanity so that non-governmental and human rights organizations help and support them with water and food for the 600 children and 1,200 women who have decided to walk for their documents.

peaceful hike

“We just want to get to Huixtla peacefully, we don’t want problems, it rained too much on Sunday and we have many sick children and that is already intolerable,” said the migrant.

According to the migrants, the INM authorities asked them to comply with the complete protocol of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (Comar) so that they can be attended to, give them access to the offices and thus begin their migration process.

Joel Ordaz, from Venezuela, told Efe that they decided to leave in an organized manner “because there are many people in the immigration regularization offices and they are not attending to us.”

At a slow pace, the caravan reached the first immigration checkpoint located in the community of Viva México, about 8 kilometers from Tapachula.

In that city, the immigration regularization offices barely have 20 service windows to assist thousands of migrants, while in Huixtla there are 10, so with the arrival of foreigners it is certain that there will be an increase in people in the Huixtla Border Traffic Attention Center.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has intercepted more than 1.6 million people so far in fiscal year 2022, which began last October.

In addition, Mexico received a record of more than 58,000 refugee applications in the first half of 2022, an annual increase of almost 15%, according to Comar.