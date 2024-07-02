Ministry of Industry and Trade: Sales of new cars in Russia increased by 76 percent in January-June

According to the results of the first half of 2024, sales of new cars in Russia increased by 76 percent compared to the same period in 2023 and reached 713,902 units. This reported on the website of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

In total, 844,550 new cars up to three years old were sold in the country during this period. In annual terms, the figure increased by 63 percent. Thus, in January-June 2023, the figure was 519,604 units, the department specified.

In the first half of the year, the total volume of the market for new domestically produced cars grew by 35 percent compared to the same period in 2023, to more than 373 thousand units. The light commercial vehicle segment also demonstrated positive dynamics – plus 41 percent, to 60,612 units, the Ministry of Industry and Trade summarized.

Earlier, the AvtoVAZ press service reported a 51.5 percent increase in Lada car sales in Russia. According to the results of the first half of the year, a total of 217,631 cars of the domestic brand were sold in the country. Granta became the sales leader among all Lada models (plus 3.3 percent, to 101,377 units).