Analysts of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) summed up the sales results in the Russian automotive market in March 2021.

According to published On April 6, data, in the first month of spring 2021, sales of new cars in Russia decreased by 5.7% compared to March last year: Russians bought 148,676 cars.

At the same time, in the 1st quarter of 2021, sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia decreased by 2.8% compared to the same period in 2020 and amounted to 387,322 units.

“It is clear that the next couple of months will correct the situation and the market will show growth, as we will compare the results of the following months with the worst period in the history of the auto industry associated with business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. In general, the market situation is not surprising. Buyers’ interest declines slightly as prices rise, in some cases there is still a shortage in the supply of certain models. Uncertainty about the increase in the recycling fee also does not help the market. The biggest slowdown in sales is observed in the mass segment, ”said Thomas Stärzel, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

On March 2, it was reported that in Russia in January 2021, the weighted average price of a new passenger car was 1.803 million rubles. This is 13.3% more than in the same month last year.