Joel Beukers’ new car has 1,000 horsepower under the hood. Not wrong!

YouTubers must also switch to new forms of mobility. The times of big engines with a lot of emissions and the like are behind us. However? Well, look, if you really have a lot of money, it doesn’t really matter that much.

Then you just buy what is still possible. So suppose your food supplement shop and YouTube channel are doing so well that you can no longer laugh at the quarters, then you can just buy what you want. Nice is not it?

More than 1,000 horsepower

But in some cases, the new technology is also just a lot of fun. This is evident from the new car of Joel Beukers. The well-known social media gentleman already has a few nice cars in the garage and one has recently been added and as the title suggests, it has more than 1,000 hp! And no, that’s not because of a quad-turbo W16 engine. No, it’s the new Tesla Model S Plaid!

That means that Joel Beukers has to take a few extra supplements when he sprints away from a standstill. The forces that your neck has to process to keep the head and torso together are enormous. In 2.8 seconds it reaches 100 km/h (although according to Tesla it is even faster) and the top speed is 322 km/h. Absolutely no wrong specifications for a relatively unremarkable sedan (actually a hatchback).

Configuration new car Joel Beukers

That inconspicuousness is also due to the chosen configuration. The color of the car is Solid Black, an option of 1,800 euros. Fortunately, Beukers has opted for the 21″ Arachnid rims. Good choice, the 19″ Tempest rims (option of 4,900 euros!) Are not very nice. What is special: Joel Beukers has opted for the Cream interior (option of 2,500 euros).

We are curious how that will look with a gold wrap, which will undoubtedly come. He has several cars, such as a Maserati Quattroporte, Mercedes-AMG G63 6×6, Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Rolls-Royce Phantom and Lamborghini Huracán. Not a bad garage, we think. In any case, wish you many safe kilometers and have fun with the traffic light sprints!

This article New car Joel Beukers has more than 1,000 horsepower!



