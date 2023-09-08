The government has an agenda new incentive program for the purchase of new vehicles, regardless of the engine. The main objective of the initiative is to increase state subsidies in order to facilitate i owners of Euro 0-1-2-3 vehicles who actually need it, in order to improve the car park in circulation. This program could be funded using the fund previously earmarked for electric vehicles And plug-in hybridsas sales in this sector are proceeding at a slower pace than expected.

New car incentives

By the end of 2023, incentives could be reintroduced for the purchase of vehicles in high demand on the market, including motorized ones petrol, diesel, LPG and mild and full hybrids.

Minister Adolfo Urso, in the photo with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, led by the Minister Adolfo Ursointends to focus primarily on making it easier for vehicle owners Euros 0-1-2-3 that really need a car change. The new incentives will be geared more specifically towards economically less well-off segments of the population. The goal is also to modernize the Italian car fleet, which is currently among the oldest in Europe.

Incentives for cars manufactured in Italy

The Government is evaluating new incentives for the purchase of cars made in Italywith the aim of limiting the import of foreign vehicles which have so far benefited from 80% of the available incentives. If these bonuses actually become available, the choice would be limited to a few models, including the Fiat Pandaproduced in Pomigliano d’Arco, the electric ones Abarth 500e And Fiat 500e built in Mirafiori and the range DR assembled in Macchia d’Isernia, in Molise.

The new incentives could only favor cars manufactured in Italy

They might even fall under the benefits Fiat 500X and the Jeep Compass And Renegade produced in Melfi. To check instead if the cars of the brand Alfa Romeo built in Cassino (Giulia and Stelvio) and Pomigliano d’Arco (Tonale) will benefit from the future incentive.

