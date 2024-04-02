In 2024 theEcobonus with the incentives for the purchase of new cars it changes face and comes remodeledwith a new contribution formula that should come into force starting from April or May 2024. The implementing decree for the new car incentives is ready for the final signature, which they are financed with 950 million euros, of which 793 million for cars. This funding covers only part of the resources allocated for 2024 but also includes “leftovers” from 2023, unlike what was initially expected. The maximum incentives are 13,750 euros for those with an ISEE under 30,000 euros. Among the new features is the incentive for conversion of Euro 4 or later cars to LPG or methane.

Some bureaucratic hitchesThey are delaying the implementation of the new contributions for the current year. While waiting for certain news, for those who buy a car thecurrent Ecobonus scheme.

New car incentives 2024

As stated by the Minister for Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursothe new incentives for the purchase of new and used cars vary between 1,500 to 13,750 euros based on the category of the vehicle destined for scrap, on the income and differ between natural and legal persons (companies, VAT numbers, etc.).

The contribution program provides almost one billion in financing, with a focus on the purchase of less polluting vehicles, support for low-income families and rental companies. There are also incentives for purchasing used cars with a discount of 2,000 euros, only for models category M1 and approved Euro 6with a value not exceeding 25,000 euros.

Minister Adolfo Urso, pictured with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, who has developed the new contribution scheme for the purchase of new cars.

The fund for 2024 consists of 950 million euros. Of these, 793 million are intended for the purchase of less polluting cars, distributed in 240 million for electric ones, 150 million for plug-ins And 403 million for thermal cars.

Of the 950 million, 35 are assigned to mopeds and motorcycles, 53 to light commercial vehicles, 20 to used cars And 50 for long-term rental. The contributions vary from 1,500 to 13,750 euros and are also distributed to mopeds, motorcycles, light commercial vehicles, car long term rental and incentives for the installation of systems LPG and methane.

Overall, compared to the past there are more funds for electric cars (35 million more) and thermal cars (283 more)but a significant reduction for plug-ins (95 less).

What changes, guide to the 2024 car Ecobonus

The current bonus of 5,000 euros, previously intended for the purchase of an electric car in the event of scrapping, now reaches a maximum of 11,000 euros if the demolition involves older cars like the Euro 0 and Euro 1. For low-income families (ISEE 30 thousand euros), the scrapping bonus increases up to 13,750 euros.

The main funding therefore goes to cars with lower emissions. Low-income families can also scrap acars up to Euro 5, purchasing only an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle. Furthermore, compared to the old scheme, a contribution of 2,000 euros for the purchase of used cars.

The contribution will be doubled for holders of taxi licensesThe Ncc who replace their car dedicated to the service and the winners of the extraordinary competition for the issue of new taxi and NCC licenses. Furthermore, the requirement to maintain ownership of the car purchased with the incentives is 12 months for natural persons and 24 months for businesses.

Table of new 2024 incentives for the purchase of new cars

0-20 g/km

(electric cars) 21-60 g/km

(plug-in hybrid cars) 61-135 g/km (all the others) Natural and legal person Natural person with ISEE less than €30,000 Natural and legal person Natural persons with ISEE less than €30,000 Natural persons Without breakage. €6,000 €7,500 €4,000 €5,000 0 Rott. up to Euro 2 €11,000 €13,750 €8,000 €10,000 €3,000 Rott. at Euro 3 €10,000 €12,750 €6,000 €7,500 €2,000 Rott. up to Euro 4 €9,000 €11,750 €5,500 €6,875 €1,500 List price limit €35,000 without VAT

€42,700 with VAT €45,000 without VAT

€54,900 with VAT €35,000 without VAT

€42,700 with VAT TABLE of new incentives for the purchase of new cars in 2024, how much they amount to based on the buyer (natural or legal person, company) and the environmental class of the scrapped car.

Electric car incentives 2024

For electric cars with emissions between 0 and 20 g/km of CO2the incentive varies from 6,000 to 13,750 euros, only for the purchase of vehicles with a maximum price of 35,000 euros (without VAT and 42,700 euros with VAT). Without scrapping, individuals and companies can obtain 6,000 euroswhich increase to 7,500 euros for Isee under 30,000 euros.

The Fiat 500e benefits from a contribution of up to 13,500 with the new incentives for the purchase of new 2024 cars.

The incentive increases by scrapping a more polluting car: it reaches 11,000 euros for vehicles from Euro 0 to Euro 2 And up to 13,750 euros with specific ISEE. For Euro 3 and Euro 4reduces to 10,000 and 9,000 euros respectively (12,500 and 11,250 euros with evaluation of the family assets).

For buyers with ISEE above 30,000 euros the contribution is:

6,000 euros without scrapping an old car;

without scrapping an old car; 9,000 euros with scrapping of a Euro 4 vehicle;

with scrapping of a Euro 4 vehicle; 10,000 euros scrapping a Euro 3;

scrapping a Euro 3; 11,000 euros scrapping a Euro 0, Euro 1 or Euro 2 car.

If, however, the ISEE is less than 30,000 euros the incentive is:

7,500 euros without scrapping;

without scrapping; 8,000 euros with scrapping of a Euro 5 car;

with scrapping of a Euro 5 car; 11,250 euros with scrapping of a Euro 4 car;

with scrapping of a Euro 4 car; 12,500 euros scrapping a Euro 3;

scrapping a Euro 3; 13,750 euros scrapping a car up to Euro 2.

New 2024 incentives for the purchase of plug-in hybrid cars

Incentives for the purchase of plug-in hybrid cars in the range CO2 21-60 g/km, without scrapping, the contribution is 4,000 euros (5,000 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros). The maximum price to benefit from the bonus is 45,000 euros (without VAT and 54,900 euros with VAT). With the scrapping of a vehicle from Euros 0 to 2the incentive comes to 8,000 euros (10,000 euros with ISEE), which decrease to 6,000 euros for Euro 3 (7,500 euros) and others 5,500 euros for Euro 4 (6,875 euros).

In case of ISEE exceeding 30,000 euros the bonus for PHEV vehicles is:

4,000 euros without scrapping;

without scrapping; 5,500 euros scrapping a Euro 4 car;

scrapping a Euro 4 car; 6,000 euros if a Euro 3 is scrapped;

if a Euro 3 is scrapped; 8,000 euros scrapping a car up to Euro 2.

For buyers with an ISEE of less than 30,000 euros the incentive is:

5,000 euros without scrapping or with scrapping of a Euro 5 vehicle;

without scrapping or with scrapping of a Euro 5 vehicle; 6,875 euros scrapping a Euro 4 car;

scrapping a Euro 4 car; 7,500 euros with scrapping of a Euro 3;

with scrapping of a Euro 3; 10,000 euros scrapping a car up to Euro 2.

Incentives for the purchase of petrol, diesel and hybrid cars

For endothermic vehicles petrol, dieselbut also mild hybrids and full hybridswith emissions ranging between 61 and 135 g/km and a maximum price of 35,000 euros (without VAT and 42,700 euros with VAT), only the natural persons can receive a contribution: companies and VAT numbers have been cut off.

However, it is required scrapping of a vehicle and there are no benefits based on income. The incentive varies from 3,000 euros for Euro 0-2 to 2,000 euros for Euro 3going down to 1,500 euros for Euro 4.

The incentives for the purchase of combustion cars do not include ISEE limits:

1,500 euros if a Euro 4 car is scrapped;

if a Euro 4 car is scrapped; 2,000 euros with scrapping of a Euro 3 vehicle;

with scrapping of a Euro 3 vehicle; 3,000 euros scrapping a Euro 0, Euro 1 or Euro 2 car.

Bonuses also for used cars

The new car incentive scheme provides for contributions of 2,000 euros also for the purchase of used Euro 6 cars. In this case, there is the constraint of price up to 25,000 euros and thescrapping obligation of a vehicle class up to Euro 4. For incentives for used cars, the financial coverage is much lower, i.e. 20 million probably just enough to serve 10,000 people.

In the new Ecobonus, they are foreseen 10 million euros of funds for the conversion of models with approved engines Euro 4 or laterwith contributions from 400 euros for the installation of an LPG system and of 800 euros for a methane one. The bonus provides one direct discount at the time of installation: the reimbursement will be paid directly to the installer by the companies producing the systems, who in turn will be able to recover the advance amount via tax credit.

The new incentives include contributions of 400 euros for the installation of an LPG system and 800 euros for a methane one

This incentive measure for the use of automotive gas also allows those who cannot afford a new car to update older models to travel without particular limitations. For example, in the municipality of Milanall bi-fuel methane or LPG cars will be able to access area B at least until 2030, while the Euro 4 petrol models will be blocked as early as 2028.

When do the new incentives come into force?

It is likely that the new car incentives will start from May. The draft still needs to be signed a Palazzo Chigi before being examined by Court of Auditors and published in the Official Journal. Additionally, you need to upgrade your platform Invitalia-Mimitand bookings are expected to open in May 2024.

Read also:

→ Electric and plug-in cars with incentives

→ Internal combustion cars with incentives

→ Car incentives with 2023 scheme

→ Read other related topics

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!