The functioning of the car incentives change within the Aid Decree bis. Bonuses intended for electric cars And plug-in hybrids they are slower than those in the 61-135 g / km range, which sold out in a few weeks. The Governmentthrough the tool of the DCPM, has decided to broaden the audience of beneficiaries of theEcobonusdoubling the contribution for motorists with income ISEE less than 30 thousand euros. In addition to reshaping the bonuses, the Government pays out contributions for thepurchase of infrastructure (wallbox) standard power for charging electric vehicles.

Ecobonus ” site of the Mise where incentives for cars, scooters and bicycles are managed (Residual funds updated as of 01/08/2022)

There are in the cashier approximately 170 million eurosof the 220 million allocated for the range between 0 and 20 g / km of CO2 and just under 195 million for those between 21 and 60 compared to the initial 225 million.

Incentives for electric cars in the 0-20 g / km ISEE range

The new incentives for the purchase of electric cars double their value if the beneficiary declares a ISEE income of less than 30 thousand euros.

The incentive for electricity reaches 7,000 euros if the applicant has an income of less than 30,000 euros

In this case the contribution would rise from the current 3,000 euros to 4,500 e from 5,000 to 7,500 eurosin the event of scrapping of an approved vehicle of a CO2 emission class lower than Euro 5. The price limit must be equal to or lower than 35 thousand euros (VAT excluded).

CO2 EMISSIONS SCRAPPING WITHOUT SCRAPPING 0-20 g / km 7,500 euros 4,500 euros 21-60 g / km 6,000 euros 3,000 euros Incentives for electric cars and plug-in ISEE income of less than 30,000 euros

Who exceeds the threshold of 30,000 euros of ISEE income to access the incentive must refer to the old scheme

CO2 EMISSIONS SCRAPPING WITHOUT SCRAPPING CO2 emissions With scrapping Without scrapping 0-20 g / km 5,000 euros 3,000 euros 21-60 g / km 4,000 euros 2,000 euros Electric and plug-in car incentives

Incentives for plug-in hybrid cars in the 21-60 g / km range

The contribution dedicated to the purchase of plug-in hybrid carswhich fall within the range from 21 to 60 g / km of CO2: from 2,000 to 3,000 euros without car to be scrapped e from 4,000 and 6,000 euros with an old vehicle to give back.

For the purchase of PHEV plug-ins, the incentive would reach up to 6,000 euros

The price limit for plug-in hybrid cars that fall within the incentive is confirmed at 45 thousand euros (again excluding VAT). For both electric and PHEVs, the state bonus is paid to a single person within the same family unit.

Wallbox charging stations incentives

The new incentives fall within the “Fund for the conversion, research and development of the automotive sector” (the “Automotive Fund”), which among other things also provides bonuses for the purchase of charging stations And wallbox.

There are also incentives and contributions for the purchase of charging stations

In fact, the contribution is equal to80% of the purchase price and installation, within the maximum limit of 1,500 euros per applicant and of 8,000 in case of installation on the common parts of condominium buildingsproviding for shareholders’ meeting quorums similar to those envisaged for the 110 bonus. The incentive is recognized within the spending limit of euro 40 milliondrawing on the resources of the Automotive Fund.

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 How the new 2022 car incentives work

👉 Electric cars 2022 to buy

👉 2022 plug-in hybrid cars to buy

👉 All news about auto crisis

👉 All the updated news on incentives and Ecobonus

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK