Burning cars in big ships – it seems to be a thing. An overheated copy caused the Felicity Ace and about 4,000 cars to end up in a watery grave. Last year the Fremantle Highway caught fire due to an onboard car fire. Boat company MOL, the former owner of the Felicity Ace, is now using a new ship that hopefully will not throw a spontaneous car barbecue.

The company says that there are cameras on board the new Cerulean Ace, the images of which are monitored by AI. This 'dramatically improves' the ability to recognize fires. For example, the bot watches for smoke development. It is hoped that the ship works well, because it can carry 6,400 to 7,000 cars – and you don't want to fish them out.

According to MOL, the ship is 20 percent more aerodynamic than old models. Furthermore, the ship is 38 meters wide and 200 meters long by 5 centimeters. The thing doesn't run on heavy fuel oil, but on LNG. Furthermore, the crew can use the internet during the crossing thanks to Starlink, Elon Musk's internet company. In addition to this Cerulean Ace, MOL has ordered ten new LNG ships.

Volkswagen sued for burning EV on the sunken Felicity Ace

#car #freighter #detect #car #fires #faster