A strange scene for an Indycar visitor does result in a free car.

It’s the fear of every race: a car flying into the grandstand after a crash. It is precisely that which has repeatedly caused dozens of injuries and deaths at races. That is why nowadays there are meter-high fences and other protections along the road at races. Even then you are not free from any danger, but getting a full car on your head is a difficult task these days.

Loose wheel

No, there was not a terrible accident in that volume on the Indycar series, but a somewhat dangerous situation. During an accident between drivers Kyle Kirkwood and Felix Rosenqvist, one wheel was able to escape. It flew out of the arena at high speed and it’s a godsend that it didn’t hit anyone. Small fragments have apparently caused some minor abrasions in the audience, but this could turn out very differently.

Car hit

Yet there is one victim, namely the Chevrolet Cruze of one Robin Matthews who watched the race. The wheel came to a stop in the parking lot after an impact with the Chevrolet sedan. The aftermath shows with what violence there is a large print in the car, so it is extra important that it concerns a car and not a person.

However, such an accident can cause annoying hassle, especially if you have to go to work the next day and you depend on your car. Who should pay for this?

New car

Whoever it is legally, it doesn’t get that far at all. Penske Entertainment, the owner of the Indycar series, offers Matthews a new car. More or less to make it clear that safety is really important and this loose wheel really shouldn’t have happened. Annoying accident, well resolved. (through Indystar)

This article New car for those affected by unhinged Indycar wheel appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#car #victim #loose #Indycar #wheel