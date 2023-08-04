IMore and more new Chinese brands are pushing into the German market. Zeekr has now announced its 001 sports suit for the first half of 2024. Of course, the 4.95 meter long car is an electric car, there will be two performance variants: rear-wheel drive with 272 hp and all-wheel drive with 544 hp.

The lithium-ion battery has 100 kWh, it should ensure standard ranges of 590 or 580 kilometers. Under ideal conditions, charging takes place with a brisk 200 kW at the direct current column, while the 001 can process alternating current of up to 22 kW at the wall box.

Like Polestar or Lynk & Co, Zeekr is a brand from the Geely Group, which, as is well known, owns Volvo and which, together with Mercedes-Benz, owns Smart. The likewise new Smart 1, which will soon be presented in the driving report on this page, shares its platform with the Volvo EX 30, which will make its debut at the end of the year.

Needless to say, these are also electric cars. However, these are much more compact than the upper class Zeekr, which also offers a high standard of quality in the interior and wants to impress with a 15.4-inch touchscreen. For the most part, 001 is served via this, which has long since turned out to be not the last word. But the trunk volume of almost 540 liters is convincing, and there is also a smaller compartment at the front called Frunk.









The 001 was designed at Geely’s design studio in Gothenburg under the direction of Stefan Sielaff, who used to work for Audi, Mercedes and Bentley. The name Zeekr refers to Generation Z and the term geek (someone who is particularly knowledgeable about something). In China, the 001 is already on the market. In addition, the Zeekr X is expected soon, a smaller SUV based on the Smart and Volvo EX 30. There are no prices for the 001 yet, in the Netherlands the basic model costs 59,490 euros.