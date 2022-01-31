“How long will we remain the dumbest left in the world,” moaned Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan. Like many like-minded left-wingers in France, the socialist despairs that the parties cannot agree on a presidential candidate. The lack of unity means that the decisive runoff round on April 24th will probably take place without the left. The mayor of Marseille hoped that the so-called primary elections, which young left-wing activists organized online based on the model of the American Sunrise movement, could bring the missing unity. But after the results were announced on Sunday night, it still doesn’t look like the vote, with 470,000 voters registered, will change the structural left-of-centre division.

Former Minister of Justice Christiane Taubira received the best “grade”. The 69-year-old politician from French Guiana last ran for the highest office in 2002 and received 2.32 percent of the votes. She has been a cult figure since she recited anti-colonial poets like Aimé Césaire in the nightly parliamentary debates on gay marriage. She stands for left-wing identity politics inspired by American woke culture. On Sunday evening, in melodious sentences, she promised to have found “a key”, “a way” and “a language” to gather all the “sensitivities” of the left. “You believe in the future even when it’s difficult, even when you scold,” she said.

“Wine, Meat and Cheese”

Taubira now claims sole representation, which she attributes to the high number of voters. “It was a democratic process and it is the largest legitimate base of the left,” Taubira told France Info on Monday. The left-wing online voters, who traditionally include large parts of the teaching staff in France, awarded school grades. Taubira received “good” and was thus “best in class”. The Green presidential candidate Yannick Jadot and the candidate of the left party La France insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, came up with “satisfactory”, with Jadot’s mark being a plus and Mélenchon’s being a minus. The socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, was punished with a “sufficient”. The socialist presidential candidate was put on the electoral list against her will after initially showing sympathy for the initiative. Jadot and Mélenchon also found themselves in the selection without being asked. The communist presidential candidate Fabien Roussel was excluded by the organizers for undisclosed reasons. It has been suggested that he disqualified himself by saying that a good French meal includes “wine, meat and cheese”.

“Poems are good. But they’re not enough to fill the fridge,” Communist Party spokesman Ian Brossat complained on Monday. True Left voters should vote for Roussel. Presidential candidate Hidalgo refused to consider withdrawing. She described Taubira as “one more candidate”. Taubira then responded by accusing Hidalgo of showing “lack of respect”. Mélenchon said Taubira slipped into the shoe that was made for her, he had no comment to make. “It’s not going to change anything,” Mélenchon said. Jadot said he couldn’t think of anything. In 2017, the Greens gave up their own candidacy in favor of the Socialists. The joint candidate received only 6.3 percent of the votes in the first ballot. Taubira continues to cling to the notion that once the other competitors withdraw, she can win. The mayor of Marseille wants to support Taubira in this endeavor.