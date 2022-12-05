The Iranian activists called for continuing the demonstrations and strikes this Monday and in the coming days while they continue to await confirmation of the dismantling of the morality police, announced this weekend by the attorney general, but which has not yet been signed by government. The police force concentrates the anger of the Iranians after the death of Mahsa Amini in custody of the authorities and the subsequent repression of the protesters.

Will Iran’s morality police be abolished? It is the doubt that persists this Monday, December 5, while the activists decided to continue demonstrating. On the evening of December 3, Iran’s Attorney General, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, declared that the competent authorities had decided to abolish the morale police or Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrols).

However, and since then, the information has not been confirmed by the Government and even some local media denied the information.

On Sunday, the Iranian state channel ‘Al-Alam’ rejected such an interpretation of the attorney general’s statements. “Foreign media have tried to characterize the attorney general’s words as a kind of retreat by the Islamic Republic on the hijab issue following the recent riots. However, no official from the Islamic Republic of Iran has confirmed the suspension of the morality police,” the website noted.

File photo of Iranian policemen on their way to a checkpoint in Tehran, July 23, 2007. © Behrouz Mehri, AFP (files)

The morality police depend on the Ministry of the Interior and the Supreme Cultural Council of the Revolution, which have not ruled on its supposed dismantling. Separately, the Iranian parliament is reviewing the law that obliges women to wear the hijab and a possible relaxation of dress regulations could be announced in the coming weeks amid angry protests.

The anti-government demonstrations promise to continue with intensity

Montazeri’s announcement, which could have calmed the wave of protests, was received with the call for a general strike on Monday, to demonstrate in the neighborhoods on Tuesday and to meet in the central Azadi (Freedom) square on Wednesday. Several Iranian shops were closed on Monday.

“Unity is one of the factors for victory,” said the Tehran Neighborhood Youth collective on social media.







Since September 16 and after the death of the young Mahsa Amini, Iran has been shaken by an exceptional protest movement that benefits from broad international support.

Mahsa Amini died in custody after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf incorrectly. According to the activists and her family, the woman was beaten to death, but the authorities maintained that her death was due to pre-existing health problems, a version rejected by her parents.

This UGC image posted on Twitter on October 26, 2022 shows an unveiled woman atop a vehicle as thousands of people flock to the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini’s hometown in Iran’s western Kurdistan province, to commemorate 40 days since her death, defying increased security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests. © UGC / AFP

Security forces have violently suppressed the protests since their inception. According to the Oslo-based organization Iran Human Rights, about 450 people have died since last September. The Islamic Republic only acknowledges 300 deaths. In addition, at least 2,000 people have been accused of various crimes for their participation in the mobilizations, of which six have been sentenced to death.

Not later than this Monday, the Iranian judiciary announced that it will execute “some” of those sentenced to death “soon” for participating in the protests.

The head of the judiciary, Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejei, stated that “some” of the death sentences of protesters prosecuted for “corruption on earth” and “war against god” have been “confirmed” by higher authorities. These accusations encompass a series of crimes against Islam and public security.

The Islamic Republic, criticized from its essence

Iranians reject not only the harsh application of Islamic law, the repression and the lack of freedoms for women, but also the essence of political power in Iran. “This is not a protest, this is a revolution”, “we do not want an Islamic Republic”, “death to the dictator”, are some of the slogans of the protests, shouted by the demonstrators or written on the walls of the buildings.

Whether the government confirms the suppression of the morale police, or decides to relax dress standards for women, it is unlikely to be enough to stop the protest movement. Furthermore, many women have already stopped wearing the veil in big cities since September and it is hard to imagine them declining their decision.

The demonstrations will continue, the strikes will continue

According to Mahsa Alimardani, a researcher for the human rights organization Article 19, the morality police “triggered the popular revolt in September, when its members murdered Mahsa Amini, but it is not the main problem and (its dissolution) was not the main problem.” demand of the protest movement. The main demand is to systematically dismantle the Islamic Republic and its systems of inequality, discrimination, corruption, mass atrocities and human rights violations.”

For this reason, the demonstrations should continue despite the violent repression. “The demonstrations will continue, the strikes will continue. The question now is whether the regime will go towards abolishing the law that obliges women to wear the veil and, on the other hand, how it will respond to the demands of this mostly secularized, very modern population, which demands freedom and democracy”, he explains. Azadeh Kian, French-Iranian sociologist and director of the Center for Teaching, Documentation and Research in Feminist Studies at the University of Paris-Diderot.

But for now, the regime is not budging.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters