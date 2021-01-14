Treyarch has announced the new map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode after teasing it earlier this week.

Firebase Z is due out on 4th February as part of Season One of the shooter, and is free for all players. Here’s the official blurb:

“With the destruction of the WW2-era Projekt Endstation site after investigating the otherworldly Dark Aether anomaly in Poland, Requiem now sets its focus on the latest Dark Aether outbreak site: Outpost 25, known by the code name Firebase Z.”

There are a couple of new images linked to the new map, below:

Treyarch said it will reveal more on 115 Day – that’s tomorrow, 15th January.

Today, Black Ops Cold War gets its mid-season update as well as a week-long free access to Zombies mode.