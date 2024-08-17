Ciudad Juarez.- The Citizen Participation Advisory Council approved that the call for the 2025 Participatory Budget exercise be published next Monday, November 4.

From then on, according to information from the municipal council, citizens will be able to submit projects to improve their community or the city for 25 days, which will be put up for discussion in April of the following year.

The decision was the result of the fourth ordinary session of the working group, which took place on August 14 in the José Reyes Estrada meeting room of the Municipal Presidency.

After the call for applications is published on November 4 in the media, websites and official social media of the Municipal Government of Juárez, it will close on the 29th of the same month.

There will then be 17 days for the proposals to go through a first filter that has not been disclosed, and on December 16, citizens will be informed whether their project is approved for review.

This next step will be taken by the General Directorate of Public Works, which will have around 12 weeks to deliver the list of works that can be carried out, so only those that can be carried out will be displayed for publicity for the vote starting on March 20.

In a previous exercise, Cafeto Street was selected as one of the projects to be financed by the Participatory Budget, but at the time of the decision it was found to be unfeasible, so on this occasion a change is observed in the steps of the call.

From March 20 to April 20, 2024, there will be time to advertise the proposed works, and the second scheduled date will be Voting Day.