The independence activists of New Caledonia confirmed this Monday (13) the warnings and rejected the “legitimacy” of Sunday’s referendum in the South Pacific archipelago, despite their refusal to participate in the election, which ended with the victory of supporters of continuity in the France.

With a participation rate of 43.90%, a significant drop compared to the two consultations previously organized as part of the process initiated with the Matignon Agreements (1988), the “No” to independence won with 96.49% of the votes, against 3.51% of the “Yes”.

The Independent Strategic Committee on Non-Participation announced in a statement that it “does not recognize the legitimacy or validity of the vote, which was confiscated”, considering it contrary to the “decolonization process”.

The French Overseas Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, defended the consultation, despite the reduced participation, as “a necessary quorum was not established” in the Noumea Agreement (1998), which completed those of Matignon.

The chairman of the voting control committee, Francis Lamy, said that the abstention did not affect the legality or transparency of the consultation, in which “no significant irregularities were detected”.

The independence activists tried, unsuccessfully, to postpone the referendum to September 2022, considering that the covid-19 epidemic that has affected the archipelago since September impeded a “fair campaign”.

The French government, however, considered that the sanitary conditions existed to organize the third and final referendum of the Matignon Accords. The two previous ones ended with the victory of the “No” to the separation, with 56.7% and 53.3% of the votes, respectively.

The rejection of the independentists to the referendum causes uncertainty about the continuity of the process. In June, Caledonian politicians agreed that after consultation a “period of stability and convergence” would begin.

This period should prepare a “project referendum” for June 2023, which should conclude with a new statute for this region within France, following the victory of the “No”. But the dialogue seems threatened.

“The path of dialogue was broken by the stubbornness of a French government incapable of reconciling its geostrategic interests in the Pacific and its obligation to decolonize our country”, added the Kanak independence activists.

Furthermore, the results map shows the persistent political, geographical and ethnic divide: the southern and European regions voted no to independence, while the abstention was concentrated in the northern Kanak areas.

“This vote (…) is globally a failure and complicates the construction of a common destiny”, said Alain Christnacht, who was an overseas adviser to former Prime Minister Lionel Jospin (1997-2002).

Surrounded by stunning white sand beaches and turquoise waters, New Caledonia is one of the few French-controlled archipelagos in the world, a legacy of 19th-century empire-building.

Its strategic position in the South Pacific became clear in recent months, when France asserted itself as an Indo-Pacific nation, after a diplomatic battle with Australia and the United States, in the so-called “submarine crisis”.

“France is more beautiful because New Caledonia has decided to stay,” said French President Emmanuel Macron. In a speech he asked for respect for the result in a “humble” way.

Analysts believed an independent New Caledonia could move closer to China, which plans to invest in the archipelago’s mining resources. Beijing is already New Caledonia’s biggest export customer for metals, especially nickel.

