They won together the majority of the government of Kanaky-New Caledonia last Wednesday, but the two separatist branches of the FLNKS are struggling to agree on the election of the president of this executive. The Caledonian Union (UC) and the National Union for Independence (UNI), which each have 3 ministers out of a total of 11, gathered their bodies this weekend without succeeding in resolving the difficulties before a meeting which was to take place on Monday. UC candidate Samuel Hnepeune, who has just resigned from the presidency of the local Medef, intends “Reassure and manage a government of action”, AFP reports. Not enough to convince UNI-FLNKS, which justly pleads for “A break with partisan policies dictated by employers and multinationals” and supports the candidacy of its group president for Congress, Louis Mapou. J. H.