The people of New Caledonia, a French territory that includes dozens of islands in the South Pacific, voted overwhelmingly against independence from France. The result was produced through a referendum on December 12, boycotted by separatist groups.

With 84% of the votes counted, 96% of the voters spoke out against separating from France, after responding in a referendum to the question: “Do you want New Caledonia to access full sovereignty and become independent?”

“The Caledonians have chosen to remain French. They decided freely.” This is how President Emmanuel Macron spoke, after learning the results of the popular consultation in New Caledonia.

However, the consultation registered a decrease in citizen participation by more than 30 points, compared to the two previous votes for this same purpose.

The first interpretations suggest that the decrease in voters was due to the boycott called by the independence groups, which refuse to recognize the result of the vote and have threatened to appeal to the United Nations to cancel it.

This was the third consultation on this matter. The result of this Sunday differs considerably from the two previous consultations. In 2018 the “loyalists” obtained 56.67% of the votes. Two years later, the advantage was reduced to 53.26%.

The Macron Administration pointed out that the drop in participation on December 12 should not question the pronouncement, but appealed to take into account all the consultations and verify whether the population is strongly divided or not.

The referendum would spell the end of the Noumea Agreement

This was also the last independence referendum and would mark the end of the Noumea Agreement, signed on May 5, 1998, which granted the territory broad autonomy.

This pact established consultations to transfer certain competences from France to New Caledonia, with the exception of defense, security, justice and currency.

France’s nickel-rich Pacific territory of New Caledonia votes in a third and final referendum on independence, with some of those wanting to break free demanding a boycott because they say the Covid pandemic is preventing a fair ballot https://t.co/CjomUQk4r0 pic.twitter.com/LtdXFfHC8C – AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 12, 2021



According to the text, “if the answer remains negative (after three referendums), the political partners will meet to examine the situation thus created.”

The referendums were aimed at resolving tensions between the native Kanaks, who seek independence, and those who want the territory to remain part of France.

But the process doesn’t end with the last query. Now separatists and non-separatists have 18 months to negotiate a new status for the territory and its institutions within France.

While the “loyalists” ask that the process be opened immediately, the independentistas prefer to wait for the presidential elections next April in France.

“We are reaching a new stage,” Macron said, calling for negotiations on new structures to handle health crises, boost the economy, improve women’s rights and protect the environment from climate change, one of the main concerns in this island territory.

What was at stake with the independence referendum?

New Caledonia is an archipelago that includes dozens of islands in the South Pacific. The French Government only controls security and justice in the territory.

At stake, however, was one of France’s largest overseas territories, which is home to about 10 percent of the world’s reserves of nickel, used to make stainless steel, batteries and mobile phones.

Experts suggest that an independent New Caledonia would draw closer to the Chinese government, which has built close economic ties and political influence on other Pacific islands.

Other nations in the region, including Fiji, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea, had already become “Chinese satellites,” said French international relations analyst Bastien Vandendyck.

“If the French safeguard disappears, all the elements will be ready for China to permanently establish itself in New Caledonia … All that Beijing needs now to complete its pearl necklace at Australia’s doorstep is New Caledonia,” Vandendyck added.

The French state has 13 overseas territories, households of 2.7 million people, who are generally poorer and have a higher unemployment rate than mainland France, leading to long-standing allegations of negligence.

Some, like French Polynesia, have been granted a large degree of autonomy and attention will now turn to the future status of New Caledonia, whose regional council could be given more powers.

With Reuters, AP and AFP