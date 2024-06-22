In New Caledonia, Christian Tein, leader of the independence movement, will remain in preventive detention in France, as announced by his lawyer on Saturday, June 22. Other activists face the same measure. On Wednesday, June 19, he was arrested along with ten other people as part of an investigation into “the alleged instigators of the abuses committed” during protests against changes in the archipelago’s electoral body.

