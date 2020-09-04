Lost in the middle of the Ocean but above all far from the global epidemic of coronavirus which strikes the whole world. New Caledonia is one of the places where the virus has claimed the fewest lives. Only 23 positive cases for Covid-19 have been identified among the 270,000 inhabitants of the territory. These figures can be explained by a perfectly adapted control policy.

The authorities are working to limit as much as possible the influx of travelers from other countries. Only 8 international flights will be authorized by March 27, most of them mainly used to repatriate Caledonians. To come to New Caledonia, travelers must present a negative test, then observe quarantine for 14 days before being tested again. Among the population, some welcome these measures, others believe that they will not be able to remain eternally cut off from the outside world.

