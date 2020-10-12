E.The coronavirus is spreading again in Europe. The second wave is here, and with it the numbers, warnings and fears. Despite increasing infection rates, many intensive care beds in the clinics still remain empty. The threat is abstract and some feel the measures taken to contain the pandemic are disproportionate. The question arises again and again: How dangerous is Covid-19 anyway?

This question is also being discussed intensively among scientists around the world. There have been repeated smaller studies that the new virus does not appear to be much more dangerous than the flu. One example is the Heinsberg study by the virologist Hendrik Streeck, which attracted a lot of attention in Germany. Containment critics like to cite such studies. In the meantime, there are large studies from several countries that are far more meaningful – even if not yet from Germany.

Why can there even be an argument about how many people die from the virus? Because every survey, every study always delivers different values ​​- depending on when and where and how you count infected and dead. Again and again there are studies with strongly deviating values, and so far there are no reliable studies, especially for Germany.

However, there is now enough data to shed more light on the gloom. This abundance also allows an assessment of the situation in this country. For WELT AM SONNTAG, experts from Germany and the USA have therefore calculated a probable infection mortality for Germany: According to this, more than one in 100 infected people in this country is likely to die.

The international overview also makes it clear: Covid-19 is at least ten times as deadly as the flu. However, this information does not tell the whole story. The Sars-CoV-2 virus is not equally dangerous for everyone, it does not kill the same percentage of people who are infected with it in every country and every society.

At the heart of the debate about the true extent of the danger is one value: infectious mortality, in English infection fatility rate (IFR). It shows how many infected people die of the Covid-19 disease. To calculate it, divide the number of dead by the number of infected. Finding the two numbers correctly, however, is anything but easy.

The trouble starts with the fact that some commentators still confuse the IFR with the CFR, Fall Mortality. For calculating this case fatality rate one uses the number of officially reported cases. The problem with this: In many people, the infection is harmless or even without symptoms. Many infected people are therefore never tested and are therefore not included in official statistics. The CFR is therefore inevitably much higher than the IFR. For example, if 50 of 1000 people who tested positive die, the case mortality is five percent. If, in truth, another 4,000 people have become infected unnoticed, this results in an infection mortality of only one percent.

The case of Spain

In the early days of the pandemic, the often alarmingly high case mortality was used as a measure of the threat. Even today it still serves as a stopgap measure if you don’t know the true number of infected people. In everyday clinical practice, the CFR still has its place, for example, to track the progress of therapies. However, to assess how dangerous the new coronavirus is compared to other viruses, the case mortality is not good.

In order to determine the true number of infected people and thus the IFR, the scientists test the blood of as many people as possible for antibodies. This is how they can find out who has had an infection. They offset this number against the deaths. However, one fundamental problem remains: whether people die from the coronavirus depends heavily on how old and how healthy they are. If one examines groups that differ from the average of the population, this can lead to considerable falsifications. Experienced epidemiologists therefore tend to trust the large representative studies. The respected New Zealander Epidemiologist Rod Jackson about considers any work that does not include many random samples from several million people and a few hundred deaths to be worthless.

One such study, which has been particularly praised by experts, is a survey from Spain from May: More than 60,000 randomly selected people were tested across the country. Five percent of the Spaniards turned out to be already infected. Around one in a hundred infected people died. However, there are still uncertainties here: Perhaps not all infections were detected by the antibody test and the number of infected people was even higher. Perhaps not all of the deceased who tested positive for the virus before they died actually died from the virus. In both cases, the infection mortality would be less than one percent. But maybe corona deaths were also overlooked. In Spain there had been around 27,000 official deaths by May, but in the same period 45,000 more people had died in the country than expected. Given such excess mortality, the virus could be even more deadly than the IFR’s calculations recorded.

The flu comparison

If you ask mathematicians and epidemiologists, they agree with Rod Jackson’s arguments and conclusions. “Overall, the IFR should be between 0.5 and 2 percent,” says Thomas Hotz, Professor of Statistics at the TU Ilmenau. This means that one to four people die for every two hundred infected. And Covid-19 is ten to twenty times as deadly as the flu, in which IFR is estimated at 0.05 to 0.1 percent.

But why are there always smaller studies with strongly deviating and sometimes very low values? And why are so few people dying from the coronavirus in Germany despite the high number of cases? The answer to this question can be particularly well understood by an analysis carried out by a team led by Andrew Levin at Dartmouth College in the USA.

Levin is an economist and mathematician and has been working on analyzing data from antibody studies since May. His work has not yet been published in any specialist journal, but it is discussed intensively among experts. He tirelessly adds new data; he has just put the sixth version of the work online. The motivation, he says, was originally the question of his twelve-year-old son: He wanted to know how much he had to be afraid of the virus. “And then there was a second and third reason: I also wanted to know what risk I myself have at 58 years of age and what my 74-year-old father-in-law is.”

The answer to the first question has reassured Levin: According to all the studies that have so far flowed into his work, the risk for his son is negligible. The other answers are less reassuring.

For his analysis, Levin selected studies that not only counted infected and dead people, but also recorded the age of those affected. So far, 34 studies have been included in the analysis – none from Germany is among them. “It is remarkable that a number of antibody studies were announced in Germany last spring, but no results have been published to date,” says the researcher. But even without German data, his analysis reveals an astonishingly clear pattern: 90 percent of the fluctuation in IFR values ​​in the studies can be explained by the different age structure of the infected.

It has been known for some time that the coronavirus is particularly dangerous for older people. But the fact that the influence of age is so strong is astonishing. Levin has determined that he has a one percent risk of death. “If I went to a restaurant today and got infected, it would be like doing free climbing for a year, that is, climbing the rocks without a rope,” he says, describing the risk. For his father-in-law, the risk of death in the event of an infection is four percent. “It’s as if he had two pistols with twelve possible shots each in front of him, with only one bullet in them. If he were to become infected, it would be like taking one of the two pistols and pulling the trigger on the temple. ”According to his analysis, the all-clear for the younger generation: For people under 30, the mortality rate is hardly greater than the risk of getting through to have a fatal accident.

If you know how many people are infected in each age group, you can also calculate a mean mortality rate for an entire country. For the USA, Levin comes to an IFR of currently 0.8 percent.

The situation in Germany

So far there is no such analysis for Germany, but for WELT AM SONNTAG Dmitri Jdanov from the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research has dared to estimate. Based on Levin’s risk profiles and the age structure specific to Germany, he comes to an IFR of 1.4 percent. “That is not surprising, because Germany has an older population than the USA,” says the mathematician. However, direct transmission is problematic: “The mortality rate actually has to be determined on a country-specific basis, because some countries are more successful in treating Covid-19, and Germany is one of the most successful.” A German infection mortality rate of 1.4 percent is therefore perhaps somewhat too high.

In addition, the IFR not only differs from country to country, it can also fluctuate greatly over time. This is illustrated by two scenarios that Dmitri Jdanov developed in collaboration with WELT AM SONNTAG. In scenario 1, all age groups are infected equally, the IFR is then even 1.7 percent. In scenario 2, the same number of people are infected, but it is possible to protect the elderly.

The mean IFR then drops to 0.6 percent. In no country in the world has it yet been possible to permanently shield the risk groups from increasing numbers of infections. But the scenarios make it clear what potential there would be.

It is also possible that infection mortality will decrease over time because the therapies get better. To assess this effect, Levin analyzed data from hospitals in Florida. The death rate is actually falling there – albeit to a rather modest extent so far.

Age-specific mortality also doesn’t tell the whole truth about the virus. Because how great the risk is with an infection depends not only on the age, but also on the extent of the previous illnesses. Tyll Krüger can provide more detailed information. The German mathematician teaches in Poland at the University in Wroclaw (Breslau) and is part of a team of experts that advises the Polish government. He has access to 40,000 case files, which contain significantly more data in Poland than in Germany. They show that if a person suffers from pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, cancer, lung or cardiovascular diseases, their risk of death is significantly higher. “The risk of a sick person is as high as if he were 25 years older than a healthy person,” says Krüger.

The new coronavirus is dangerous, there is no doubt about it. However, on closer inspection, the infectious mortality does not turn out to be a fixed value. It is not a purely biological property of the virus. It depends on at least two factors: the virus and the person.

