TDespite increasing infection rates, many intensive care beds in the clinics are still empty. The threat is abstract, and to some, the measures taken to contain the pandemic seem disproportionate. The question arises again and again: How dangerous is Covid-19 anyway?

This question is also being discussed intensively among scientists around the world. There have been repeated smaller studies that the new virus does not appear to be much more dangerous than the flu. In the meantime, there are large studies from several countries that are far more meaningful – even if not yet from Germany.

However, there is now enough data to shed more light on the gloom.