Even Rutte III, the current caretaker cabinet, assumed it would have a budget surplus when it took office. Because of corona, nothing came of this, but the pursuit of a surplus did fit into a long Dutch tradition.

There is nothing more to notice now. In fact, the new cabinet is already counting on an annual budget deficit of 1.75 percent. Because billions have to be spent on housing, education and childcare, among other things. In addition, the national debt may increase by tens of billions to help pay for expenditure on the climate and the environment.