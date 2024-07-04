Very cleverly the Governor Ruben Rocha Moya set the media agenda and prepared the political terrain to make known the reengineering from his cabinet. In different interviews over the last two days he has been drawing What will your team be like? With which will close the six-year term.

At the outset, the State leader will look for similar profilesof all their confidence, it is also important that they do not aspire to popular positions and privilege accompany him until the last day from his administrationIn fact, they will be the ones who take care of it for you. deliver in the best way.

They say that if the river makes noise, it is because it carries water, so the names that are mentioned cannot be ruled out, although not all of them are there, nor are they all. Surely there will be surprises and very valuable women will arrive at the cabinet. Several castlings of some undersecretaries are also expected. We must look at Congress and municipal presidencies.

Those who take over or assume the new position will have a vote of confidence inside and outside the government, because it is obvious that this new cabinet is formed without compromises and the priority is that they come to strengthen different areas. Without a doubt, it will be a much-needed refreshment and shake-up.

It is definitely difficult to fill the Secretary of the Interior position, it is a position tailor-made for Enrique Inzunzabut as he said yesterday will be the governor’s man in the Senateit is almost a discard, because there was talk of the possibility that he would take the oath of office and leave his substitute to return to the government, in fact, we must not lose sight of the fact that he said that he is a team man and does not have a personal project.

So, those who would leave are Enrique Díaz, who is leaving the Administration and Finance Secretariat to return to business issues, as well as those who were candidates such as Enrique Inzunza, who is leaving the Government Secretariat to go to the Senate, Graciela Domínguez from Education to the federal deputy, Tere Guerra from the Women’s Secretariat to the State Congress and Estrella Palacios from Tourism to the mayor’s office of Mazatlán.

Those who leave are almost very clear, but those who arrive are the great unknown, as we said, we must look at the municipal presidencies and State Congressespecially the latter, the deck is wide between the Morena bench and also the plural group.

Just to mention some names from the Morena bench that could be in the mix for the cabinet, Luz Verónica Avilés, Juana Minerva Vázquez, Cecilia Covarrubias, Feliciano Castro and Marco Antonio Zazueta are not ruled out. Some who would be re-elected could leave their substitute in their place.

Profiles from the plural group should not be ruled out, such as deputies Celia Jáuregui, Concepción Zazueta and Gloria Himelda Félix, all women with a lot of experience and who have earned the trust of the state governor. Another deputy to keep an eye on is María Guadalupe Cázares of the PT.

Let us remember that in the state cabinet it is a priority to maintain and maintain equality in the secretariats. So far, two men and three women have left, there may be castling, for example, in Tourism ‘Pity’ Velarde has done a great job, but it is a vacant post for Estrella Palacios.

What is clear is that the decision is solely and exclusively up to Governor Rubén Rocha. The deck of names must be on his desk. He knows that he can make more adjustments during the second half of his government, but it is imperative to put together a good cabinet for the closing. He will surely enjoy these days, because that is how power should be. Pay close attention.

Political Memory. “Politics is a balancing act between people who want to get in and those who don’t want to get out”: Jacques Benigne Bossuet.

@HectorPonce99

More from the same author: